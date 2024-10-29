Myths busted: the nourishing truth about diet and breast cancer

As October marks international Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this is a crucial time to address the misconceptions about health and nutrition, especially when it comes to this critical disease.

In today's era of rapid information exchange, myths can easily take hold, leaving patients and their families overwhelmed by confusion and unnecessary fear. Supported by insights from Nestlé, this article seeks to debunk common dietary myths related to breast cancer, empowering individuals with accurate knowledge to make informed decisions.

One widespread myth is that sugar causes breast cancer. While excessive sugar can contribute to obesity — a known risk factor for various cancers — it's essential to focus on overall dietary patterns rather than singling out specific foods.

“A balanced diet rich in whole foods can support health and improve wellbeing during treatment,” says registered dietitian Anne-marié De Beer, Nutrition, Health and Wellness manager of Nestlé ESAR and the Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa.

Another misconception is that certain food groups should be eliminated during cancer treatment. Limiting food that is high in saturated fats is wise, however this does not mean avoiding fat altogether, as this can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados and nuts, are crucial for providing energy and nutrients necessary for recovery.