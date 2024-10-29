Myths busted: the nourishing truth about diet and breast cancer
As October marks international Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this is a crucial time to address the misconceptions about health and nutrition, especially when it comes to this critical disease.
In today's era of rapid information exchange, myths can easily take hold, leaving patients and their families overwhelmed by confusion and unnecessary fear. Supported by insights from Nestlé, this article seeks to debunk common dietary myths related to breast cancer, empowering individuals with accurate knowledge to make informed decisions.
One widespread myth is that sugar causes breast cancer. While excessive sugar can contribute to obesity — a known risk factor for various cancers — it's essential to focus on overall dietary patterns rather than singling out specific foods.
“A balanced diet rich in whole foods can support health and improve wellbeing during treatment,” says registered dietitian Anne-marié De Beer, Nutrition, Health and Wellness manager of Nestlé ESAR and the Nestlé Nutrition Institute Africa.
Another misconception is that certain food groups should be eliminated during cancer treatment. Limiting food that is high in saturated fats is wise, however this does not mean avoiding fat altogether, as this can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados and nuts, are crucial for providing energy and nutrients necessary for recovery.
Cancer treatment often brings side effects like nausea or taste changes that affect eating habits. Specialised nutritional products, such as those in the Nestlé Resource range, become vital in these cases.
For instance, Nestlé Resource Support Plus is a high-protein, high-calorie supplement designed to meet the increased nutritional needs of cancer patients. This helps maintain strength during treatment.
For patients at risk of malnutrition, Nestlé Resource Whey Protein offers a convenient way to boost protein intake, essential for muscle maintenance and overall health.
In addition, Nestlé Resource Refresh is tailored for those experiencing taste alterations or mouth sores, providing a refreshing and palatable option.
Another myth is that there is a single “cancer diet” that fits all patients. In reality, dietary advice should be personalised based on factors like cancer type, treatment plan and individual tolerance. Consulting healthcare professionals, especially dietitians, ensures that dietary recommendations align with the patient's needs.
In SA, organisations like the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) advocate for balanced diets and active lifestyles to improve treatment outcomes. Their resources help patients make informed dietary choices that can positively impact their health.
Addressing dietary myths is essential to supporting breast cancer patients in their journey. Misinformation can obstruct recovery, but by focusing on evidence-based nutritional guidance, patients can make informed decisions that promote healing.
Specialised nutritional products from Nestlé, such as those in the Nestlé Resource range, offer valuable support during treatment, helping patients maintain strength and resilience.
Understanding the role of nutrition in cancer care can empower both patients and their families to take control of their health. By replacing myths with facts, everyone battling breast cancer can receive the best care and nutritional support available.
This article was sponsored by Nestlé ESAR.
