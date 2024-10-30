Things take a turn when the emotional tension between the cousins rises, and they work to process their complex feelings about their family.
'A Real Pain' presents the parallels of generational struggle
Jesse Eisenberg created the film A Real Pain to depict the emotional distress between two Jewish American cousins touring modern-day Poland as they learn more about the trauma of the Holocaust.
“I wanted to talk about that pain (between cousins) but set against the backdrop of something so much more objectively worse, like World War 2 trauma,” Eisenberg said.
He wanted to pose an important question to the audience and to himself.
“What pain is valid? Are we supposed to take these two young men seriously, even though their pain could not compare to massive, mass-scale terror, or are we supposed to dismiss them because their lives are irrelevant against the backdrop?” he said.
A Real Pain is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, a unit of Walt Disney, and arrives in theatres on Friday. The film follows different-tempered cousins David, played by Eisenberg, and Benji, played by Kieran Culkin, as they reunite for a group tour of Poland to learn more about their grandmother and Jewish history.
The movie also stars Will Sharpe as James, the group tour guide, and Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes, who play members of the tour group.
