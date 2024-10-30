Stella Artois is a brand that embodies a dedication to craftsmanship, with an unwavering commitment to attention to detail. They meticulously hand-pick the finest hops for their beer, ensuring every bottle reflects their high standards. This same ethos of precision and care is what inspired our collaboration. As a brand, we share this dedication to excellence, and we believe in delivering the best to our clients, whom we prefer to call guest, by sourcing the finest fabrics and offering unparalleled service.
Every garment is designed by me in our Hyde Park studio, with careful thought given to how we want our clients to feel when they wear our pieces. We focus on craftsmanship and quality, ensuring our designs reflect the attention to detail we value so highly. Like Stella Artois, we believe excellence comes from the finer details, whether it is in the fabric of a garment or the finishing touches of a brew. It is this shared commitment that makes our collaboration a natural fit.
Suiting up for summer with Button Brothers
We sit down with the head honcho of the brand, Palmer Mutandwa
Image: Supplied
What key trends can men incorporate in their wardrobes this season?
I think headwear and bags are a must this season. We’ve seen the trend grow in European markets as men are more confident wearing bags, and a canvas bag for essentials will be handy. With the heat this summer a hat will be a protective piece.
Any tips on what colours suit lovers can use if they are looking to go bold?
I personally shy away from bright colours to achieve a bold look. I like to use bold styling of the suit to draw attention, so wide lapels and high waist pants, but use a minimal colour such as brown or oatmeal. I also like using varied fabrics such as linen and seersucker to show versatility and depth in style.
What steps can people take to ensure the items they buy are high quality, specially when it comes to jackets/blazers?
Image: Supplied
Choosing a quality fabric is very important and understanding what you want to use your jacket for. If its for a special occasion a high super count, super 160s and above, but if its a utility jacket for work and so on a lower count, super 130s and below, is better as the fabric will be more durable to withstand daily wear. In this case a polyester blended fabric could be good.
What can our readers look forward to in your summer collection, and what three items would you recommend they look out for?
We’re looking to bridge the gap between comfort and aesthetic. You’ll find more relaxed fitting garments made from beautiful lightweight fabrics such as cotton, linen and seersucker. My favourite pieces are our bomber jacket, which is available ready to wear. It’s super versatile and bridges the gap between formal and casual. I also love our BB dad cap made from linen with the new BB monogram.
Your latest collection blends African heritage with Italian elegance. You've collaborated with Stella Artois. How is it reflected in the designs we see today?
