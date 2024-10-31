Lifestyle

Composer Wouter Kellerman ‘healing through harmony’

31 October 2024 - 13:23
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Grammy award-winning flautist and producer Wouter Kellerman was one of four outstanding individuals to receive an honorary doctorate from Tshwane University of Technology this month.
Grammy award-winning flautist and producer Wouter Kellerman was one of four outstanding individuals to receive an honorary doctorate from Tshwane University of Technology this month.
Image: Tholsi Pillay

Johannesburg-born global flautist and composer Wouter Kellerman is embarking on a new chapter of “Healing through Harmony” through his latest album and with an honorary doctorate under his belt.

Kellerman, 63, a nine-time South African Music Awards (Samas) and two-time Grammy Award winner, was selected as one of four outstanding South Africans to receive an honorary doctorate from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria.

He received the honorary doctorate this month alongside sculptor Pitika Ntuli, the late freedom fighter Samora Machel and art curator Bongi Dhlomo.

Recognised for his exceptional contributions to society at large and for demonstrating exemplary achievement, Kellerman was awarded a Doctorate of Performing Arts from the faculty of arts and design.

He was a Grammy winner for his 2014 album Winds of Samsara, in a collaboration with Indian composer Ricky Kejas, as well as a winner in 2023 for his song Bayethe, with SA artists Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini in the Best Global Music Performance category.

“Receiving the honorary doctorate from Tshwane University has been incredibly meaningful to me, both on a personal and professional level,” Kellerman told TimesLIVE.

“Creating new music is often a solitary and challenging journey and I never know if it will resonate with people. This recognition affirms that my work is appreciated, and it gives me a wonderful sense of encouragement to keep pushing my creative boundaries.”

His new album, Triveni, brings forth a New Age, musical healing experience in collaboration with Japanese cellist and Forbes 30 Under 30 young professional Eru Matsumoto, as well as Grammy-nominated Indian singer and global business leader Chandrika Tandon.

Wouter Kellerman along with Chandrika Tandon and Eru Matsumoto, release their New Age Experience album, 'Triveni'.
Wouter Kellerman along with Chandrika Tandon and Eru Matsumoto, release their New Age Experience album, 'Triveni'.
Image: Supplied

“My mission has always been about spreading good energy through music, and with this album, I wanted to focus specifically on healing,” explained Kellerman.

“Together, we set out to explore our cultural roots, find common ground and build bridges between our varied experiences, spreading healing energy globally.

“The human voice is our oldest form of expression, while flutes, as the oldest known instruments, have evolved alongside language to articulate what words sometimes cannot.

“Music is a healing force, and its power has seen positive effects on cellular metabolism.

“By combining the talents of Eru and Chandrika and the ancient mantras and soothing sounds with the flute, we hope to harness the therapeutic potential of music and share its benefits with the world.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Wouter Kellerman talks about music collabos and his journey as a flautist on the international stage

"I'm hoping to bridge the gap and reach out and for people to discover that instrumental music is not necessarily boring and actually sometimes you ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

SA exploding onto global music scene

For the second year in a row, sub-Saharan Africa is the fastest growing music market in the world — with South Africa remaining the biggest music ...
Business Times
7 months ago

LISTEN | R100k up for grabs & an international standard — all you need to know about the ‘Cultural and Creative Industry Awards’

‘There’s a broader vision about the master plan of developing the creative and cultural industry in SA’
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

South Africa's heroes, healers and helpers amid gloomy 2023

For many South Africans, 2023 has been a challenging year with load-shedding almost every day, water outages, political turmoil, a failing currency ...
News
10 months ago

Wouter Kellerman’s journey to the Grammys and reaching his ultimate goals

When he packed up his career as an electrical engineer who owned his own company for one as a flutist, Wouter Kellerman had a list of things he ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on why people should not get married in ... Lifestyle
  2. Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss ... Lifestyle
  3. Da'Vine Joy, Tyla, Blake Lively: best and worst dressed at CFDA Awards Lifestyle
  4. 7 things to know about Rachel Kolisi Lifestyle
  5. Bontle Modiselle, LKG, Laconco: best and worst dressed at Saftas 18 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament