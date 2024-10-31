From pilot to veterinarian and most recently a record-breaking movie star, Barbie's career trajectory is more than qualified to be called a household name. Celebrating the doll's 65th anniversary, Mattel launched a My Barbie Story book collecting stories from global icons looking back at their first Barbie doll and how it affected them.
South Africans who contributed included fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, jewellery maker Jenna Clifford, activist Kovini Moodley and content creator Kim Jayde who brought attendees at the launch to tears with her heartfelt retelling of finally finding representation for the first time in a Barbie doll.
While the Barbie brand has left its legacy, we find out what South Africa's icons have left behind and how they hope their legacies have inspired others.
Gert-Johan, Kim Jayde and more talk the legacy of Barbie
Four South African stars have added to the pages of the 'My Barbie Story' book. Here's what they had to say about leaving the same legacy as the iconic doll
KOVINI MOODLEY
I have been intentional about changing narratives and breaking barriers, especially for women of colour in South Africa. I can only speak on my experiences but I think there are still a lot of changes that we still need to happen. But I want to see the angry black women trope coming to an end and breaking those barriers.
KIM JAYDE
I speak on this quite often but when we were growing up we always looked to the West to set the trends for fashion, for music or what we consider cool. What I represent is not looking to the West for inspiration or proof that we can absolutely change the world. It is to be proudly Zimbabwean and living in South Africa. Our continent needs to start embracing each other beyond the divisions — it's just a border babe.
JENNA CLIFFORD
What I have worked at is making sure that we all embrace how much Africa rocks. We need to learn to work together to form a united front. We outstrip the world now as Africans in sport and our music dominates in other countries.
GERT-JOHAN COETZEE
Having been cognisant of the power I have, I've focused on making a change in people's lives. Sometimes it just takes a phone call. Make people's dreams come true. This is how we put African fashion on global stages.
