POLL | Do you think marrying in community of property is too risky?

31 October 2024 - 14:03
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Marriage contracts are in the spotlight. While some agree with ex-DA MP Phumzile Van Damme's views, other believe marrying out of community of property shows bad faith. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

Marriage contracts have been in the spotlight recently, with many debating the advantages and disadvantages of different contracts.

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme joined the debate this week and urged couples to reconsider entering into a marriage in community of property.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but don’t get married in community of property. I’ve seen so many horror stories of people being financially compromised. Don’t do it. Love is wonderful and feels like it will last forever, but life happens,” she said.

“Before you get married, take emotions out of it and think rationally. There are different types of marriage contracts and you need to choose what best suits your needs and lifestyle. I chose accrual. This means only the assets accrued during the marriage are divided in the event of divorce. Assets I brought into the marriage or received through inheritance remain solely mine.”

While some people agreed with Van Damme's views, there were people who believed marrying out of community of property showed bad faith in the union. 

