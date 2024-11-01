The promise was brought to life by the dynamic DJ PH, who kept the crowd moving with an eclectic mix of RNB, hip hop and the trending sounds of amapiano.
An evening of opulence: The opening of Okio nightclub and Bellucci Luxury Lounge
Located in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile, an unforgettable night unfolded at Okio Nightclub and Bellucci Luxury Lounge, two distinct and elegant spaces that redefine luxury nightlife.
On entering Okio, guests were immediately enveloped in a golden opulence that dazzled the senses. The high, shimmering gold ceilings adorned with unique, gold-plated chandeliers created an atmosphere of unparalleled sophistication.
Entertainment included aerial dancers who left the crowd in awe and sensual dancers who kept the crowd on their feet.
Plush lounge areas invited relaxation, while a bold marble DJ booth stood as the centrepiece of the room. Accents of black throughout the space enhanced its luxurious feel, setting the stage for an extraordinary night.
MC Sasha Naidoo remarked on the venue’s rich history, noting it was formerly the iconic nightclub Taboo.
“Though it has been revamped and renamed Okio, it’s a place that honed so many memories. Here’s to past memories and making new ones.”
The sense of nostalgia infused the evening with a unique charm.
Okio, pronounced Awk-Key-Oh, promised an experience that transcended the ordinary.
“Where mystery and spirituality intertwine with the vibrations of higher consciousness. Immerse yourself in a realm of unparalleled luxury and sophistication, where you've arrived precisely where you were destined to be,” says the website.
The promise was brought to life by the dynamic DJ PH, who kept the crowd moving with an eclectic mix of RNB, hip hop and the trending sounds of amapiano.
Steps away, the Bellucci Luxury Lounge offered a contrasting yet equally elegant experience. Here warm ambient lighting cast a soft golden glow over copper accents and delicate fixtures, creating a relaxed and intimate vibe. Sleek, modern tables with polished marble tops added a contemporary touch, making it the perfect setting for socialising.
The culinary offerings were nothing short of spectacular. Guests were treated to an array of delectable starters, including a fish paste encased in a circular cube of pasta and fresh prawn sushi that tasted as if it had just come from the sea.
For the main course, succulent lamb rested atop a creamy mash, accompanied by a velvety sauce. Other options included a fragrant Thai sweet curry with prawns, accentuated by ginger and sweet chilli, and roasted potato wedges paired with sticky wings.
As the night progressed dessert became a highlight, featuring a delightful spread of carrot cake, fresh fruits and a torched meringue.
The evening was capped with a nostalgic berry ice cream popsicle, a refreshing and playful touch that left guests reminiscing about childhood treats.
In the luxurious haven, where every detail is curated for an exceptional experience, Okio Nightclub and Bellucci Luxury Lounge stand out as premier destinations for those seeking a night of glamour, exquisite dining and unforgettable memories.
