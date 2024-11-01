Halloween meets South Africa on Showmax’s ‘The Fix’

“The character of Eric O’Connors was intriguing,” said Sharman.
“He’s a father and a businessman who has his own troubles as well as ferocious ambition, and yet a very strong moral code in some respects. I always like characters who have a lot of contradictions.”
While shooting in Africa was a big part of the attraction for him, so was working with writer-director Kelsey Egan.
“I had seen Glasshouse and I was so impressed with what she did with the budget,” he said.
“She takes big swings and commits to the worlds she creates. I know The Fix was written before Covid-19, so it shows her imagination and instincts are really on point. She’s fascinated by how humans react and what constitutes human nature, rather than nurture. Whatever people get out of The Fix will be because she asks the big questions in her writing.”
Van Dien said she was drawn to The Fix for the genre.
“Years ago, when I first signed with my manager, he was like, ‘What kind of roles do you want to play?’ And I was like, ‘Sci-fi. That's all I want to do’, When this came around, with an incredible heroine at the helm, I was like, ‘I have to. I need it’. It's all I wanted.”
She said she’s very different from her character Ella. While Van Dien is more reserved and soft-spoken she sees Ella as a stubborn opposite.
“She's very like, ‘No, it's my way or the highway, buddy’. I love how unapologetic Ella is. She wears her heart on her sleeve, and her heart can be very loud and angry. I loved bringing that to life,” she said, praising her stunt team who also brought her “badass” side to life.
Sharman and Van Dien co-star opposite local stars Safta nominee Keenan Arrison (Binnelanders), Nicole Fortuin (Alles Malan), Fleur du Cap winner Tafara Nyatsanza (Beast, Blood & Water), Young Artist Award winner Caleb Payne (The Kissing Booth, Warrior), Robyn Rossouw (Arendsvlei, Summertide) and Tina Redman (Ludik, Savage Beauty).
Both said they would love to visit the country again outside of filming.
After its premiere on Showmax at Halloween, Gravitas Ventures will release the film in the US, Canada and select international territories on November 22 2024.
