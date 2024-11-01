Lifestyle

Here’s what you missed at the Luxurious Marble Circus

An opulent blend of culinary delights, mesmerising performances and whimsical décor, the Luxurious Marble Circus was a festival experience to behold.

01 November 2024 - 19:06 By Jennifer Krug
The Luxurious Marble Circus main stage.
Image: Supplied by Grid Worldwide

A creative collaboration between the Marble Group, Grid Worldwide, G&G Productions and Investec, the two-day festival-esque event, which took place on October 26 and 27, was a magical fusion of fine dining, theatrical performances and a variety of spirit-themed bars and seating areas scattered across the grounds.

Fortunate enough to have nabbed two tickets for the Sunday and armed with a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen and the charming extroversion of my partner, our first order of business was to locate one of the many elaborate bars. Ushered inside by performers, towering over us on stilts and adorned in flowers, the magic the event had promised began almost immediately. Everywhere one looked, booths and intricately decorated spaces drew the eye. The main stage was a towering, pastel-pink structure that we couldn’t help but gawk at, a castle-like set that seemed to be pulled straight from a Cinderella fairytale.

A Savannah performer in the Fantastical Forest.
Image: Supplied by Grid Worldwide

We made our way to the aptly named Uncaged Carousel, sponsored by Schweppes. A circular bar housed under an enormous domed tent with signage surrounded by marquee lights, it very nearly looked as if you might just hop on the counter for a ride. Considering the luxury status of the event producers, the rather startling price for a single gin and tonic shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise. While the elaborate décor, performances and quality of the event speaks to the R950 fee of a ticket, a R200 cocktail did seem slightly ambitious.

Nevertheless, when a charming man dressed in a silky, pink ensemble announced that Schweppes would be giving away free cocktails to the first 200 people in line, I joined the queue with immense relief. The cocktails were indeed delicious. It was here that I befriended a lovely couple and, after receiving our cocktails, made our way to the Fantastical Forest. An area sponsored by Savannah, golden couches and intimate, cabana tents scattered throughout the tall trees provided the perfect place to escape the unusually rough winds. The area provided some much-needed shelter but also sported a variety of impressive performances. Acrobats dangling from long swathes of fabric, splitting midair, and the roaming duo of mimes gathered crowds of wide-eyed people.

J'Something of MiCasa as he performs on stage.
Image: Supplied by Grid Worldwide
A peak into the Royal Lounge tent.
Image: Supplied by Grid Worldwide

Aside from the jaw-dropping contortionists, the main stage became host to a litany of South Africa’s favourite musical artists whose performances were made all the more entertaining with the occasional explosion of fireworks or jets of flame. MiCasa and Zakes Bantwini were particular favourites of mine, creating an indescribable sense of unity as the audience swayed to the music.

Opposite the stage, two enormous tents, the Royal Lounge and the Grand Dining Room, offered an even more elevated experience. The former provided guests with wood-fired platters inspired by Saint restaurant in Sandton, prepared and curated by local chefs like renowned restaurateur David Higgs and MiCasa’s very own J’Something. The latter focused on a fine dining experience, offering multiple courses of decadent dishes. Like the rest of the event, the devil was in the details, with chandeliers rigged to undulate up and down and door handles that dared the audience to choose: Are you a saint or are you a sinner?

Overall, the event itself was both magical and spectacular. The prices, whether it be for a ticket, a table or a cocktail, do tend to cater for a wealthier demographic but the event is certainly worth the experience. Whether you enjoy relaxing outdoors with friends, vibing to a good beat and electrifying lights or experiencing new culinary techniques, the Luxurious Marble Circus is one to beat.

