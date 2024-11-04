Business person and traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni made her Samas debut and oh boy, was it one for the numbers. With mermaid dresses making a comeback for red carpet head turners, the gown is not only on trend but blends the extravagant details of South African fashion while sticking to the theme.
Gogo Skhotheni, Minnie, Babes: best and worst dressed Sama celebs
With the theme calling for proudly South African chic, we see which red carpet attendees rose to the occasion and those who wilted in the dark
Image: INSTAGRAM/@handsomeofficialstudios_ig
BEST
GOGO SKHOTHENI
FILAH LAH LAH
Bringing today's streetwear sensibilities to the fore, Filah Lah Lah shone in a boxy denim Boyde suit. The oversized fit does not drown her but instead accentuates details such as her waistline and bra top. Her shaggy chop, chunky boots and maximalist accessories bring a rock star element to the look.
MAMUS KOKA
With chic expected on the red carpet, Koka was one of many stars who went for black. A dazzling long bodycon gown with tassels and sparkling details highlight the geometric shapes seen.
MINNIE DLAMINI
Now this is a homage! Showing love to music legends the Mahotella Queens, Dlamini rocked staples of their performance looks with her own modern twist. This included isicholo (traditional Zulu hat) with Ndebele decorative patterns. In place of their famed red tees, she opted for an encrusted capped-sleeve crop top with a layered beaded necklace. She pushes it further with a tutu rather than a beaded skirt which holds a better shape for the silhouette she has created. All the more effective thanks to black stockings with matching heels rather than sneakers. It's youthful yet still captures Dlamini's elegance.
NADIA NAKAI
Is it chic? Not quite? Is it a great red carpet dress? It might be Nakai at her best and Gert Johan Coetzee showing off the impeccable talents of his fashion house. The gold gown with its sculptural element elevates Nakai's luxuriant preferences akin to peers such as Megan Thee Stallion or Normani to the conceptual realm of Cardi B. The exposed midriff and cinched waist gives it a youthful finish that captures Nakai's bubbly personality.
WORST
MINNIE DLAMINI
While she took the crown as a Mahotela Queen, Dlamini dropped the ball with these two looks. Taking to the red carpet look featured a floor-length cape that opened up to a sleeveless matching gown bejewelled in red and black. Coupled with a sleek mid-part, she instead looks like she's paying homage to Addam's Family matriarch Morticia.
Her opening onstage look was also a let-down. Inspired by Doja Cat, the tasselled slip dress pales in comparison to the original, and while her up-do is impeccable, it does not truly capture the high pony worn by Boom Shaka whom she was signalling to.
BABES WODUMO
“Last minute” and too conceptual, the wedding gown is anything but a chic spin on South African fashion. While paying homage to her late husband trumps having to follow the theme, the gown is over-accessorised and doesn't need many of the elements on her bust.
