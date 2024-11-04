Lifestyle

How Botswana’s new lawyer first lady won the hearts of voters

04 November 2024 - 12:13
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Kaone Boko has been praised for supporting her husband after he was sworn in as Botswana's new president.
Image: Supplied

Botswana welcomes a new era as Kaone Boko steps into her role as first lady after the inauguration of her husband Duma Boko, who chief justice Terrence Rannowane officially swore in as the sixth president of Botswana on Sunday.

The ceremony was a moment of pride and joy, particularly for Kaone, who was visibly emotional when she witnessed her husband take the presidential oath.

Married since 2015, Kaone is an accomplished lawyer who worked in her and husband's law firm and for his political campaigns. She has been an active supporter of initiatives aimed at tackling critical national issues such as unemployment and economic diversification.

Many in Botswana expressed admiration for her commitment and strength at the weekend.

Reflecting on her character, on Facebook Umile Gwakuba said: “I am drawn to the grace she wears, the quiet fire that shapes her soul, the steadfast strength of Duma Gideon Boko’s wife. Once, I wrote of her in the heat of the last election’s tide. She is the true mofokodi: wiping his tears in the dark, stilling his heart in tumults, whispering hope when his spirit wanes.” 

Phila Delphia-Kenneth recognised the challenges Kaone has faced: “I can imagine your late nights, pack of people intruding your home because of party business. It's your time and season. Be a mother. You have been behind the scenes now you are in the open.” 

Goitse Masasi praised Kaone for her resilience: “Behind our president is this woman, his wife Mrs Kaone Boko. She was there when it was tough. She deserves our recognition as a nation.”

As Botswana moves forward under the leadership of Duma Boko, Kaone's role as first lady is poised to be impactful. Her combination of professional expertise and unwavering support promises to bring a new dimension to the nation’s leadership, with many eagerly anticipating her contributions in the public sphere.

