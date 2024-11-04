Phamotse said a book's value lies in its substance, not merely its marketability.
“A manuscript requires meticulous attention to detail, from cover design to paper quality, and most importantly, engaging content. Research is essential to create a compelling narrative.”
Phamotse called for genuine storytelling, challenging celebrity authors to look beyond their fame and focus on crafting relatable and impactful narratives.
“Biographies and memoirs demand a particular level of honesty, vulnerability and depth. A linear storytelling approach falls short. Authors must be willing to share their authentic experiences, shedding light on unknown aspects of their lives.”
In a direct appeal to her fellow authors, she advocated for a broader literary perspective, encouraging writers to “read widely, study the masters and push yourself to create meaningful content”.
“To celebrity authors, I urge you: take your time, respect the craft and strive for excellence. We love reading but don't make us hate reading your stories. Respect the reader and their money.”
Phamotse’s has authored nine books, including Bare: The Blesser’s Game and her latest work The Tea Merchant.
Her career has not been without controversy, however. For the past six years she has faced legal repercussions after being found guilty of defamation against media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.
'Many celebrity books lack substance': Jackie Phamotse on stars becoming authors
Image: Jackie Phamotse/Instagram
Author and outspoken critic Jackie Phamotse recently expressed dismay about the rise of celebrity authors and the integrity of their work.
“Many celebrity books lack substance, relying on fame rather than literary merit. This is unacceptable,” she said.
Phamotse’s critique delves deeper into the implications of poorly crafted celebrity memoirs and biographies.
“I'm disheartened by the proliferation of poorly crafted 'celebrity' books. These publications not only undermine the credibility of the writing community but also insult the essence of storytelling.
“Being an author is not just a title or status symbol; it's a sacred responsibility to craft meaningful, well-researched content.”
