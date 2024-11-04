Miss Universe Panama withdrawn from competition for 'leaving her room'

“I also hope to clarify false information circulating about my departure and ask for respect and privacy while I go through this moment. I appreciate the support and affection I have received and I reiterate my gratitude to all those who have trusted me during this process.
Miss Universe Panama, Italy Mora, has spoken out about her sudden withdrawal from the Miss Universe contest, saying she was removed from the competition for leaving her room unauthorised.
Mora expressed disappointment at the decision which she deemed severe. She said she was informed of her departure while preparing for the gala dinner at the weekend.
“I was told this measure was taken due to noncompliance with leaving the room, which I admit occurred to [put on] make up and pick up personal items. I trusted and followed instructions without measuring consequences,” she said.
“However, I consider it was a severe measure and instead it could have been solved with a dialogue or a warning.”
She put an end to rumours about her exit, including allegations of a physical altercation with another contestant and allegedly meeting her boyfriend when she arrived in Mexico.
Image: Italy Mora/ Instagram/ screenshot
“I also hope to clarify false information circulating about my departure and ask for respect and privacy while I go through this moment. I appreciate the support and affection I have received and I reiterate my gratitude to all those who have trusted me during this process.
“This event has been difficult to assimilate emotionally, especially because of the time, effort, resources and support of the people who made possible my preparation to represent my country.”
The Miss Universe organisation announced Mora's withdrawal on November 1.
“The disciplinary committee, charged with maintaining the integrity and values of the pageant, conducted a full audit of the matter and, based on the information gathered and reviewed, has concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action under the circumstances.
“It is important to note we made this decision with the utmost respect for all parties involved. Our priority remains the welfare and transparency for all our candidates, who exemplify diversity, talent and dedication.”
The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to uphold its principles in maintaining confidentiality over the matter to protect the former contestant's privacy.
“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of our Panama candidate during this time and to avoid unnecessary speculation that may negatively affect parties involved.”
