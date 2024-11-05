Lifestyle

SUMMER BEAUTY GUIDE

5 steps to help you perfect the 360 waves hair trend

The throwback style is making a comeback — here are easy steps to rock it, with a rundown of what you will need to maintain it

05 November 2024 - 11:49
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Usher rocks his take on 360 waves.
Usher rocks his take on 360 waves.
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's that time of the year when experimental hairstyles and shocking hair colours come to the fore. However, remember it's very easy to do a lot of damage when trying to perfect a shade to brighten for your hair's natural tone or a chemical that might not work based on the porosity of your locks.

To get you ready for the upcoming season, here is an easy guide to help you get started on one of this year's most popular hairstyles: the 360 wave.

Loved for its sleek and polished style, the hair trend is a heavily brushed style that allows different lengths of short hair to have a ripple effect like waves. While many have opted for the easily manageable version with a high fade, the festive season gives enough space and time for lovers of the style to try a full head of hair, which is where it gets the 360-degree moniker from.

  1. Start by washing hair with a gentle shampoo and conditioner. Go for a shampoo and conditioner pairing that is formulated for wave or curls to get the maximum result.
  2. Apply some hair pomade to towel-dried hair and use a hand brush to work product through the hair.
  3. The key to creating waves is in the brushing — and a lot of it. Since the texture of the hair is naturally curly, brushing helps to stretch out the coil, resulting in the formation of waves.
  4. Using the hand brush, brush hair forward towards the forehead, starting from the crown. Work your way around the head, making sure to brush the hair on top of your head forward, and the hair on the sides forward and down towards the ears and chin.
  5. Repeat brushing over each section at least five times or keep brushing intermittently throughout the day. When done, wrap your head with the durag to set style and waves in place. More brushing equals more wave development, so make sure to brush hair in the morning and again in the evening before bed. Do not wash or wet hair while your waves are developing.

YOUR SUMMER BEAUTY ARSENAL

Top picks to master your next 360 wave.
Top picks to master your next 360 wave.
Image: Supplied
  1. Legendary Durag, Legends Barber, R149.95.
  2. Origa Beauty satin pillowcase black, R160.
  3. Dual boar bear and nylon bristle brush for 360 Waves, Amazon, R299.
  4. L'Oréal Men Expert Barber Club beard and hair styling cream, 75ml, Amazon, R129.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

See the top 4 ways Taylor Swift's new bae stays on trend

While he's no trendsetter, Travis Kelce is showing menswear styles to follow.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Skincare routine for everyone taking part in Movember

To ensure you don't harm your skin during Movember, here is a five-step skincare guide to help you prevent bad beard care.
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Suiting up for summer with Button Brothers

We sit down with the head honcho of the brand, Palmer Mutandwa.
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Miss Universe Panama withdrawn from competition for 'leaving her room' Lifestyle
  2. How Botswana’s new lawyer first lady won the hearts of voters Lifestyle
  3. Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on why people should not get married in ... Lifestyle
  4. Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. Gogo Skhotheni, Minnie, Babes: best and worst dressed Sama celebs Lifestyle

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS