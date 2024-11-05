Glenfiddich to host a 'once-in-a-lifetime' affair for whisky lovers

Each evening, guests will be treated to five sublime courses, each paired with expertly crafted cocktails, adding an exciting modern twist to the menu, which has been masterminded by multi-award-winning chef Katlego Mlambo.

Mlambo says he embraced the Scottish whisky maker’s “maverick spirit” while devising each dish. “I look forward to welcoming our guests to savour the creations on their plates, while sipping on Glenfiddich, evoking a moment of culinary revelation.”

Grand Château is the latest addition to the Glenfiddich Grand Series, a collection that celebrates the unexpected collision between single malt and different cultures from around the world, says Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager for William Grant & Sons (Glenfiddich’s parent company) at Edward Snell & Co, SA’s largest independent spirits group.

“We wanted to launch this whisky in a way that reflects [Glenfiddich’s] passion for craftsmanship, luxury and innovation, and what better way to do that than with a spectacular dining experience that fuses cultures and celebrates the very best in taste and design.”

Like the menu, the event’s décor will highlight the “collision” of Scottish and French cultures that makes Grand Château so unique. It’s been inspired by the special Artist’s Edition display box created for this new single malt in collaboration with renowned French street artist André Saraiva.

Before and after their meal, guests can relax in The Westcliff’s ambient bar area, which features exquisite views, while enjoying the entertainment provided by live DJs.

“As the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, Glenfiddich continues to set the standard for excellence, offering both whisky connoisseurs and food enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the best of Scottish and French cultures,” says Bakana. “With only 90 seats available each night, the exclusive dining experience will cater to a select few, so don’t wait to book your seat.”

Bookings can be made via Dineplan, at a cost of R3,500 per person, for the five-course paired menu with six drinks. Complimentary still and sparkling waters are included. A cash bar is available for any additional purchases.

This article was sponsored by Glenfiddich.