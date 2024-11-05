Many men find sporting a beard appealing. Whether it's a bushy Bandholz beard or a well-groomed goatee, there's a lot of fun to be had with the different styles. However, not applying the right skincare procedures can also affect your beard journey. To ensure you don't harm your skin during Movember, here is a five-step skincare guide to help you prevent poor beard care.
Skincare routine for everyone taking part in Movember
1. SKIN CLEANSER
This is suitable for using in the morning or evening. Make sure to wet your face before applying the product. Use pattern motions when drying your skin so you don't compromise your skin barrier. Look for cleansers with salicylic acids which help unblock pores, especially for those who have to shave or trim their beards.
2. COLD WATER
Even if you prefer hot water baths or showers, make sure to run your face through cold water. Hot water can cause inflammation, which results in post-inflammatory hyper-pigmentation.
3. TONER
Toners are great because they're suitable for all skin types. These can help soothe skin from any irritation.
4. SERUM
Various sera can help with multiple issues. Look for a glycolic acid in the ingredient as it helps reduce the curves in hair, ultimately reducing ingrown hairs.
5. MOISTURISER
The important thing to remember with face moisturisers is what you are trying to assist based on the skin issues you are experiencing. Oily skin works better with lightweight products that won't have any pore-blocking ingredients like coconut oil or beeswax.
