Britain's Prince William said on Wednesday his wife Kate was doing “really well” and had been amazing in a year when she has undergone preventive chemotherapy for cancer.
The British heir to the throne is in South Africa this week, where he hosted the annual awards ceremony for his multimillion-rand Earthshot Prize. He made the trip without Kate who is still recovering from her treatment.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of his environmental prize's awards ceremony in Cape Town, he said she would be cheering him on from their home in Britain.
“She's doing really well thanks,” he said in the interview. “She's been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”
As well as Kate, he said he hoped their three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, would also be watching on proudly, saying they as a family did what they could to help the environment.
Prince William says wife Kate doing 'really well' after chemotherapy
Image: Ian Vogler/pool
Britain's Prince William said on Wednesday his wife Kate was doing “really well” and had been amazing in a year when she has undergone preventive chemotherapy for cancer.
The British heir to the throne is in South Africa this week, where he hosted the annual awards ceremony for his multimillion-rand Earthshot Prize. He made the trip without Kate who is still recovering from her treatment.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of his environmental prize's awards ceremony in Cape Town, he said she would be cheering him on from their home in Britain.
“She's doing really well thanks,” he said in the interview. “She's been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”
As well as Kate, he said he hoped their three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, would also be watching on proudly, saying they as a family did what they could to help the environment.
“We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimise water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that,” he said.
William set up the Earthshot prize to find innovations to combat climate and other green issues in 2020, inspired by US President John F. Kennedy's 1960s “moonshot” project which led to the 1969 lunar landing. Five winners receive £1m (R22.6m) each to drive their projects.
“I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope and in optimism,” he told the awards ceremony. “That is why the Earthshot prize exists — to champion the game changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Prince William announces the five Earthshot winners in Cape Town
Shot in arm for Earthshot projects helping to save the planet
Prince William takes sunshine stroll through King Proteas in Cape Town Botanical Gardens
Cape Town to host Earthshot Week as spotlight is shone on 'inspiring' environmental solutions
Why UK recommits to partnership with South Africa
Prince William meets President Ramaphosa on South Africa trip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos