Prince William visits Kalk Bay fishing community on last day of SA trip

07 November 2024 - 15:54 By Phil Noble and Tannur Anders
Prince William is gifted a jar of sour fig jam while meeting local fishermen in Kalk Bay harbour on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Nic Bothma

Britain's Prince William visited a fishing community in Cape Town on Thursday, the last day of a climate-focused trip to South Africa planned around his multimillion-dollar environmental prize.

Launched in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to find innovations to combat the world's biggest environmental problems. On Wednesday five winners were awarded £1m (R22.5m) each to drive their projects.

William shook hands with people in the crowd during a visit to Kalk Bay harbour, where he met local fishermen who told him about their sustainable fishing methods.

He said he had been drenched by a large wave on a boat trip from an earlier meeting with members of South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute.

A small group of about three protesters, outnumbered by well-wishers, shouted “Not your country”. One held aloft a placard reading “William, you have NO sovereignty in OUR country”.

An anti-monarchy protester shouts at Kalk Bay Harbour.
Image: Reuters/Nic Bothma

The heir to the British throne later joined celebrities who took part in Wednesday's awards ceremony, including supermodel Heidi Klum and actor Billy Porter, for a traditional fish braai.

Reuters

