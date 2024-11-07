Speaking to IOL, Kolisi shared that the dress was in celebration of the green carpet's call to embrace sustainability with her stylist, Georgina Rae Bennet, picking out the dress from Style Rotate, who offer rental gowns to encourage the reuse of dresses rather than buying new ones.
“They're saving our planet one dress at a time,” said Kolisi. “Materials and dresses are being made on a daily basis and fashion is just moving faster and faster so if we all just start making small changes wherever we can, we're going to have a huge impact on our environment. So, we're just going to have to get intentional about it.”
Kolisis also stunned in her separate look for one of her sessions for Earthshot with a much more modern look. The boxy suit set featured a jacket from upcycling company Rethread which featured an oversized suit cinched at the waist with a grey fabric that matched her wide-legged retail trousers. To finish the look she added white pointed toe Steve Madden heels, a handbag from Nigerian-based designer Mairachamp and Yellow by Jeslea brooch which champions ethically-sourced metals.
Rachel channels revenge dress on first red carpet without Siya Kolisi
Princess Diana's fashion spirit comes alive in Kolisi's first post-divorce appearance at the Earthshot Prize
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander, Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Media personality and famous former WAG Rachel Kolisi turned heads at Wednesday night's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. This was the star's first appearance since the news of her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. The event celebrates five exceptional recipients annually for their contributions to environmentalism.
As one of the esteemed guests at the event, Kolisi arrived in two outfits for her appearances including a black number with off-the-shoulder sleeves reminiscent of the LBD made famous by Princess Diana after King Charles admitted to adultery in a televised announcement in 1994.
Thirty years later, Kolisi's take on the dress was more demure with a longer hemline and bare accessorising to capture her more practical approach to style versus the late princess's statement chocker, black sheer stockings and Salvatore Ferragamo clutch bag.
Speaking to IOL, Kolisi shared that the dress was in celebration of the green carpet's call to embrace sustainability with her stylist, Georgina Rae Bennet, picking out the dress from Style Rotate, who offer rental gowns to encourage the reuse of dresses rather than buying new ones.
“They're saving our planet one dress at a time,” said Kolisi. “Materials and dresses are being made on a daily basis and fashion is just moving faster and faster so if we all just start making small changes wherever we can, we're going to have a huge impact on our environment. So, we're just going to have to get intentional about it.”
Kolisis also stunned in her separate look for one of her sessions for Earthshot with a much more modern look. The boxy suit set featured a jacket from upcycling company Rethread which featured an oversized suit cinched at the waist with a grey fabric that matched her wide-legged retail trousers. To finish the look she added white pointed toe Steve Madden heels, a handbag from Nigerian-based designer Mairachamp and Yellow by Jeslea brooch which champions ethically-sourced metals.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Princess Di frock makes a comeback — see these 5 revenge dresses to remember
7 things to know about Rachel Kolisi
Don’t be fooled by JLo’s rocks, post break-up glow up can be bad for you
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos