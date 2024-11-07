Lifestyle

Rachel channels revenge dress on first red carpet without Siya Kolisi

Princess Diana's fashion spirit comes alive in Kolisi's first post-divorce appearance at the Earthshot Prize

07 November 2024 - 08:40
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
All back looks from Rachel Kolisi and Princess Diana.
All back looks from Rachel Kolisi and Princess Diana.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander, Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Media personality and famous former WAG Rachel Kolisi turned heads at Wednesday night's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. This was the star's first appearance since the news of her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. The event celebrates five exceptional recipients annually for their contributions to environmentalism.

As one of the esteemed guests at the event, Kolisi arrived in two outfits for her appearances including a black number with off-the-shoulder sleeves reminiscent of the LBD made famous by Princess Diana after King Charles admitted to adultery in a televised announcement in 1994. 

Thirty years later, Kolisi's take on the dress was more demure with a longer hemline and bare accessorising to capture her more practical approach to style versus the late princess's statement chocker, black sheer stockings and Salvatore Ferragamo clutch bag.

Speaking to IOL, Kolisi shared that the dress was in celebration of the green carpet's call to embrace sustainability with her stylist, Georgina Rae Bennet, picking out the dress from Style Rotate, who offer rental gowns to encourage the reuse of dresses rather than buying new ones.

“They're saving our planet one dress at a time,” said Kolisi. “Materials and dresses are being made on a daily basis and fashion is just moving faster and faster so if we all just start making small changes wherever we can, we're going to have a huge impact on our environment. So, we're just going to have to get intentional about it.”

Kolisis also stunned in her separate look for one of her sessions for Earthshot with a much more modern look. The boxy suit set featured a jacket from upcycling company Rethread which featured an oversized suit cinched at the waist with a grey fabric that matched her wide-legged retail trousers. To finish the look she added white pointed toe Steve Madden heels, a handbag from Nigerian-based designer Mairachamp and Yellow by Jeslea brooch which champions ethically-sourced metals.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Princess Di frock makes a comeback — see these 5 revenge dresses to remember

From Mariah Carey to Mohale Motaung, here are five stars who took fashion notes from Princess Diana as fashion's boldest avengers.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

7 things to know about Rachel Kolisi

While everyone might be asking what caused the famed couple's break-up, do they know Rachel before and after fame?
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Don’t be fooled by JLo’s rocks, post break-up glow up can be bad for you

Whether you want a makeover or aim for a revenge body, you might be doing more harm than good while trying to make your ex jealous.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How Botswana’s new lawyer first lady won the hearts of voters Lifestyle
  2. Miss Universe Panama withdrawn from competition for 'leaving her room' Lifestyle
  3. Glenfiddich to host a 'once-in-a-lifetime' affair for whisky lovers Lifestyle
  4. Prince William says wife Kate doing 'really well' after chemotherapy Lifestyle
  5. IN MEMES | The US presidential race Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha challenges her disguised extradition at the Supreme Court of Appeal
Volvo EX90 Review