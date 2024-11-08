Lifestyle

‘Deeply honoured’: Wouter Kellerman earns Grammy nomination for collaborative album ‘Triveni’

Celebrated collaboration with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon earns SA flutist a nod

08 November 2024 - 19:53 By TIMES LIVE
Wouter Kellerman has received a GRAMMY nomination.
Image: MASI LOSI

Grammy-winning South African flautist, composer, producer and philanthropist Wouter Kellerman has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for his latest album Triveni.

This transcendent project, a collaboration with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon, weaves together musical traditions from three continents, creating a unique and meditative sonic experience.

Triveni reflects the meeting of diverse musical cultures — combining Kellerman’s expressive flute, Matsumoto’s emotive cello and Tandon’s soulful mantra vocals to bring listeners on a journey of healing, unity and introspection.

Named after the confluence of three rivers, Triveni represents the convergence of the trio’s distinct musical voices and cultural backgrounds, celebrating both individuality and interconnectedness. “I’m deeply grateful for this Grammy nomination and honoured to share this journey with such inspiring artists as Eru and Chandrika,” said Kellerman.

“Our goal with Triveni was to create a space for healing and reflection, a meeting place for different cultures, and a celebration of the power of music to connect us all.”

This nomination is another remarkable milestone in Kellerman’s career, furthering his mission to share South African music with the world and foster cross-cultural collaborations. Known for his innovative approach to the flute and his dedication to uniting people through music, he has previously received two Grammy Awards and nine South African Music Awards. These have brought South African music to global audiences in profound and unforgettable ways.

Triveni is a testament to the universal language of music, blending African, Japanese and Indian musical traditions in a way that honours each and creates something entirely new.

With this Grammy nomination, Kellerman, Matsumoto and Tandon hope to inspire listeners to embrace the beauty of diversity and the power of harmony.

The album is available on all major streaming platforms, inviting audiences worldwide to experience this transcendent blend of sound and spirit.

