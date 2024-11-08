Lifestyle

‘The tears, pain, trauma’: Adetshina opens up about Miss Universe journey

08 November 2024 - 14:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina speaks about her journey leading up to the Miss Universe final.
Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina speaks about her journey leading up to the Miss Universe final.
Image: chichi_vanessa/ wale_visuals/ Instagram

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has opened up about her challenging journey to the upcoming Miss Universe contest in Mexico.

In a video on her social media titled “my mind says I'm tired, I can't do it any more, but my heart is saying don't give up”, she said the journey has not been easy but she's determined to make it through to the end.

“This journey hasn’t been easy for me mentally and emotionally. The tears, the pain, the trauma,” she said.

“The days I felt like giving up, the days I felt unworthy and undeserving. However I refuse to let anyone or anything dim my vision.”

Born to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, Adetshina's journey to the Miss Universe competition has dominated headlines. She initially competed in the Miss SA competition but withdrew due to questions surrounding her identity. After that she joined the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and was crowned the winner, representing Taraba State. She is set to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe event on November 17.

She said she has dreamt of walking the Miss Universe stage since 2017.

“Seven years later, I, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina will be walking the Miss Universe stage. Win or not I am so proud of myself and filled with so much joy and fulfilment for I am about to accomplish what once seemed impossible. I envisioned this moment and I’m about to make it a reality.

“This achievement is not only mine but it’s for Nigeria, it’s for Africa. Your support and encouragement have been the fuel to my fire.”

As Adetshina prepares to take the stage in Mexico, she's been sharing updates about her journey on social media, from stunning photos to day-to-day activities leading up to the final.

READ MORE:

Chidimma unlikely to be kicked out of Miss Universe: immigration lawyer

Immigration lawyer Ashraf Essop says Chidimma Adetshina entered the competition as a Nigerian representative.
News
1 week ago

Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft allegations

The petition garnered more than 500 signatures within a day.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe amid ID crisis

Despite the controversy surrounding her citizenship, Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has departed from the US to Mexico to represent Nigeria ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identity fraud, withdraw documents

Chidimma Adetshina's identity came into question after entering the Miss South Africa beauty contest, but after public backlash she called it quits ...
Politics
1 week ago

A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe beauty pageant

It will be the first time competing for the crown for some African countries.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rachel channels revenge dress on first red carpet without Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Top looks from the Earthshot Prize's green carpet Lifestyle
  3. Britain’s Prince William: ‘It’s been the hardest year of my life’ Lifestyle
  4. 7 things to know about Rachel Kolisi Lifestyle
  5. Prince William visits Kalk Bay fishing community on last day of SA trip Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“‘It’s not me,’ says TikToker after woman is forcefully stopped from ...
KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa