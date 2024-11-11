The soulful singer's fashion often takes from vintage styles given a contemporary spin. However, this look doesn't quite land, coming off as matronly and boring. To pull off this simplistic cappuccino look, she could have donned a boxy suit in the same colour and turned to designers such Prada, Bottega Venetta or Moschino.
Jodie Turner-Smith, Tyla, Raye: best and worst dressed on EMAs red carpet
See who made the list of fashion icons and who is becoming a fashion ‘ick’
Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International
BEST
JODIE TURNER-SMITH
Never one to shy away from draping dresses with eye-catching details and colours, Turner-Smith took to the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards in a dramatic Robert Wun ensemble featuring a large slanted fascinator and an asymmetrical draped gown with a mermaid tail train echoed in the gloves that are all done in a uniform royal blue velvet. The gown is able to create dramatic poses and shapes as Turner-Smith hits the red carpet.
She sported a second look when presenting an award featuring a wide-brimmed hat, opera gloves and a skin-tight PVC dress with a plunging neckline. The look was finished with a warm red lip and pointed-toe heeled sandals.
SHAWN MENDES
While suits have become a boring menswear feature on red carpets, Mendes had a bit of fun with his, referencing the effortlessness of a sexy 1970s ensemble. The highlight of the look is a cream button-down shirt with a Barrymore collar. His Armistice Day rose replaces a pocket handkerchief and punctuates the gold tips on his shirt. His shaggy hairdo goes well with the relaxed fit of his pinstripe suit.
TAYCE
Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International
The Drag Race UK alumn goes for a bit of visual drama in a corseted feathered dress with a matching cage. The windswept hair is a major highlight that creates the illusion of Tayce posing in the wind. A great example of how to wear a look and not have it overwhelm you.
TYLA
Continuing her run of designers who create garments that match her style, Tyla wows in a throwback Roberto Cavalli famously worn by rapper and actress Eve and the late Aaliyah. Her take on the zebra print dress in green is donned with knee high cutout sandals and a messy updo reminiscent of the 2000s.
WORST
RAYE
The soulful singer's fashion often takes from vintage styles given a contemporary spin. However, this look doesn't quite land, coming off as matronly and boring. To pull off this simplistic cappuccino look, she could have donned a boxy suit in the same colour and turned to designers such Prada, Bottega Venetta or Moschino.
AARON TAYOR JOHNSON
While a touch of colour and appropriate accessories elevated the look seen on Mendes, Johnson left little to be desired in a monotone suit. While he made it more casual with a button-down shirt, the burgundy colour is quite bland and seems like a lazy attempt at the stylish elements that define soft luxury.
GAVIN ROSSDALE
Image: nthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International
The musician has not been on the red carpet in the past few years and we can see why. The look seems to take inspiration from 2010s trends with drop crotch pants and a mesh tunic. The look shrinks Rossdale, who pairs it with lowrise sneakers which would have been replaced by boots at the height of the trend. His iconic slicked back hairdo shines but with a bare face, he seems comes off sickly with the all black look. Without any accessories to help make the look pop, he ends up looking like a seedy character in a low-budget cautionary movie.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Gogo Skhotheni, Minnie, Babes: best and worst dressed Sama celebs
IN PICS | Top looks from the Earthshot Prize's green carpet
Rachel channels revenge dress on first red carpet without Siya Kolisi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos