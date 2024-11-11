Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Tyla triumph at MTV Europe Music Awards

11 November 2024 - 08:17 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Taylor Swift performs during the 'Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour' at Wembley Stadium in London on August 15 2024. On Sunday night she took four trophies at the MTV Europe Music Awards. File photo.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images

Pop megastar Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) on Sunday, picking up four trophies at the ceremony in Manchester, England, which included a tribute to late singer Liam Payne.

Swift, who had led nominations with seven nods, won best artist, best video for her collaboration with Post Malone on Fortnight, best live and best US act. In North America for her Eras tour, she thanked fans via a video message.

"The fact that you have honoured the tour, everything that's happened with the album this year, the video, it's unbelievable," said Swift, who released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department in April.

South African singer Tyla followed with three awards for best Afrobeats, best R&B and best African act.

The awards resumed after last year's Paris event was cancelled shortly after the outbreak of the Gaza war in which Israel's military is fighting Hamas militants.

Taylor Swift, Post Malone claim top prize at MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift's black-and-white video 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone won video of the year, the top honour at MTV's annual Video Music Awards, on ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Held in a different city every year, Sunday's show took place at Manchester's new Co-Op Live venue.

Singer and third time MTV EMAs show host Rita Ora led a tribute to late One Direction member Payne, who died last month after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31.

"He was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight," said a visibly emotional Ora, who collaborated with Payne for the 2018 song For You.

"He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on this world."

Other winners on Sunday night included Sabrina Carpenter whose hit Espresso won best song, Ariana Grande who took the best pop award and Eminem who triumphed in the best hip-hop category.

Best K-pop went to Jimin, Mexican singer Peso Pluma won best Latin and Manchester native Liam Gallagher took best rock. US singer Benson Boone won the best new category.

Other honourees included US rapper Busta Rhymes, who performed a medley of his hits and received the global icon award, and pop pioneer award recipients British electro-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, who closed the show.

Reuters

