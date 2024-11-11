Lifestyle

Tyla’s triple win: Best Afrobeats, R&B, African Act at MTV EMAs

11 November 2024 - 08:00
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tyla receives the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, England, on November 10 2024.
Tyla receives the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, England, on November 10 2024.
Image: Phil Noble/Reuters

South African megastar Tyla was a triple winner, taking home Best Afrobeats, Best R&B  and Best African Act at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England.

The event marked the 30th anniversary of the EMAs, and a celebrated return after last year’s EMAs, originally hosted in Paris, France, was cancelled due to the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

All eyes were on Tyla, who stunned in a Roberto Cavalli vintage dress in turquoise zebra print and a thigh-high slit trimmed with matching fur.

Her stylists Lee Trigg and Katie Qian paired the gown with gladiator-style knee-high stiletto sandals by Paris Texas and elegant silver jewellery.

The dress paid homage to the late singer Aaliyah, who wore the same version of the iconic dress in golden yellow at the 2000 MTV VMAs, where she won Best Female Music Video of the Year.

When on stage to accept the Best R&B award, Johannesburg-born Tyla paid tribute to the late star, who died in 2021 in a plane crash in the Bahamas at the age of 22, which is Tyla’s age.

“I know it’s hard to categorise my music. I literally mix so many different genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence in my music, specially Aaliyah,” said Tyla.

“She’s one of my idols, so the fact that I’m winning this in her dress, like oh my God, but thank you guys so much and I’m going to go now,” said Tyla, her voice breaking with emotion.

She performed Water followed by Push 2 Start from her self-titled deluxe album.

Tyla celebrates with her sister Sydney as she receives the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 10 2024.
Tyla celebrates with her sister Sydney as she receives the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 10 2024.
Image: Phil Noble/Reuters

When accepting her Best Afrobeats award, she brought a family member up on stage.

“If you guys don’t know (her), this is my sister, Sydney (Seethal),” Tyla said to cheers from the audience.

“Oh my gosh, guys – I can’t believe it. Literally, all the nominees, they are insane, they literally have taken Afrobeats so far. I’m so honoured to be winning this award.

“I want to thank my team. I want to thank my family, the Tygers, for voting for me. Thank you to God, obviously. Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music.”

The Water singer turned to her sister, who said: “Girl, I’m proud of you!”

The “Princess of Popiano” also won Best African Act, beating fellow South Africans Tito M & Yuppe (Tshwala Bam) and Durban-born amapiano music producer and DJ DBN Gogo (Mandisa Radebe), who were nominated in the same category.

Tyla’s fourth nomination was in the category of Best New Act, but the award was given to Benson Boone.

The EMAs awarded Taylor Swift with Best Artist, Best Live, Best Video for Fortnight featuring Post Malone and Best U.S. Act.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Song for Espresso, and Ariana Grande won Best Pop.

All three international artists could not attend due to schedule conflicts.

The evening paid an emotional tribute to former One Direction vocalist Liam Payne, who died almost a month ago in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Host Rita Ora led the dedication: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world.”

READ MORE:

Three charged in connection with One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death

Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, ...
News
3 days ago

Tyla, Zolani Mahola: SA stars shine bright in Big Apple

From the CFDA Fashion Awards to Carnegie Hall, four of Mzansi’s top artists took on the Big Apple this week.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Meet three South Africans chosen to participate in the prestigious Obama Foundation Africa Leaders programme

This year’s class consists of 34 leaders from Africa, 35 from the Asia-Pacific region, 36 from Europe, and 100 from the US
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | Five SA designers bring the best of Mzansi to New York Fashion Week

At a welcome reception held on Friday at the South African consulate-general in New York, the designers spoke about the #GiveHerACrown campaign, ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Britain’s Prince William: ‘It’s been the hardest year of my life’ Lifestyle
  2. ‘The tears, pain, trauma’: Adetshina opens up about Miss Universe journey Lifestyle
  3. Rachel channels revenge dress on first red carpet without Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  4. OPINION | The hidden pandemic: men’s mental health Lifestyle
  5. Glenfiddich to host a 'once-in-a-lifetime' affair for whisky lovers Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep68 | Toyota C-HR, GWM Steed 5, Haval Jolion, Audi S3, Ford ...
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma