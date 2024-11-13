Lifestyle

7 ways to beat allergies while exercising outdoors

Don’t let sniffing and itching rain on your parade

13 November 2024 - 11:31 By Staff Writer
Don't let summer spoil your passion for outdoor activities. File photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

The most recent sporting trends have seen avid fitness freaks and noobs to the fitness game try activities like padel, calisthenics and hiking. While there are good way to enjoy fresh air, soak up sunlight and stay active, specially during the summer months, for athletes who suffer from allergies this might come with rain checks.

“There are many runners, cyclists, hikers and outdoor exercise enthusiasts who have to give up being outdoors due to allergies,” said Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Karvol.

She said many athletes, even though they suffer from allergies, might brave the pollen count to get their daily exercise in, but it can leave them feeling congested, fatigued and sneezy during and after exercise. Symptoms include a runny nose and itchy, watery eyes along with a sore throat and even skin irritation that can lead to rashes or itching.

The solution might be working out indoors but this is not accessible for everyone, said Ragavan.

With determination and forward planning, having allergies and wanting to exercise outdoors shouldn’t be a problem. Karvol is a natural decongestant that can be used before, during and after a workout, and Ragavan shared tips that can help prevent allergic symptoms while outdoors.

5 myths to bust about allergies

We break down fact vs fiction in the big seasonal sneeze fest.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Check the pollen forecast: Many weather websites and apps offer pollen forecasts for different areas. On days when pollen counts are high, consider exercising indoors or going outside at times when the count is typically lower, such as early morning or late evening. This is also a good time to avoid pollution in heavily polluted areas.

Choose the right location: Avoid exercising near busy roads to reduce exposure to vehicle exhaust. Parks with a variety of tree and plant species may have lower levels of specific allergens than areas dominated by grasses or flowering trees.

Wear sunglasses and a hat: Sunglasses can help prevent pollen from getting into your eyes while a hat can help reduce the amount of pollen landing in your hair and subsequently reaching your eyes or nose.

Practise good hygiene after exercising: Rinse your face and hands immediately after an outdoor workout, or consider a full shower if you’re specially sensitive to pollen. Washing off any pollen on your skin and hair can reduce lingering symptoms once you're back indoors.

Consider a face mask: An allergy specific mask that is comfortable for exercise and effective at filtering out particles can help filter out airborne allergens, making breathing easier and reducing the amount of pollen and pollution you inhale.

Take medication proactively: For those with moderate to severe allergies, taking an antihistamine or using a nasal spray before outdoor exercise can help block histamine release and prevent allergic reactions.

Choosing the right exercises for allergy season: If pollen and pollution levels are particularly high but you’re determined to exercise outdoors, consider activities that don’t require rapid, deep breathing. Brisk walking, yoga or low-intensity strength training might trigger fewer symptoms than running or high-intensity cardio.

