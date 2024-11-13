Lifestyle

From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro

See our six celeb-proof tips to help keep you stay on point with your grooming

13 November 2024 - 10:53
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Healthy skin king, Trevor Noah.
Healthy skin king, Trevor Noah.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

Whether it's how stylish they look on red carpets or meeting their fitness goals at any age, there are several stars who always slay when it comes to grooming and health.

Part of success grooming is always putting your best foot forward, essential for movers and shakers such as CEOs, on-trend content creators and aspiring professionals. According to Clere For Men brand manager Themba Ndlovu, it helps to adopt the positive grooming habits of successful men to enhance your appearance, boost your confidence, and make a lasting impression.

“From the boardrooms of Johannesburg to the red carpets of Hollywood, successful men across various fields understand the importance of presenting their best selves,” he says.

Here are six tips to help you master your grooming:

1. Start with the basics: Clean and healthy skin

Celeb inspo: Trevor Noah, Hugh Jackman.

Tip: Using a high-quality moisturiser daily is key to combating dryness. Look for products that provide hydration to replenish your skin and restore its natural moisture balance. Opt for products that contain ingredients like Vitamin B3 to promote even skin tone and marula to keep your skin healthy.

2. The power of a signature scent

Jason Momoa shows off his beard.
Jason Momoa shows off his beard.
Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Celeb inspo: Ryan Reynolds, Vusi Thembekwayo.

Tip: Find a fragrance that resonates with your personality. Clere For Men Active’s range of antiperspirant roll-ons is available in three masculine fragrances: Fresh Cooling, Fresh Energy, and Invisible Dry. The roll-ons will keep you dry and provide 48-hour underarm protection. Plus, Invisible Dry won’t leave any yellow marks or stains on your clothing.

3. The importance of a well-groomed beard

Celeb inspo: Thapelo Mokoena, Jason Momoa.

Tip: If you have a beard, invest in quality grooming products like beard oil and a good trimmer. Regular trimming and conditioning are key to keep your beard looking its best.

4. Nail care: The often-overlooked detail

Celeb inspo: David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton.

Tip: Keep your nails trimmed and clean, and moisturise your hands regularly.

5. Mind and body: The role of fitness

Celeb inspo: Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi emphasises the importance regular exercise plays in his mental wellbeing and fits it seamlessly into his grooming routine. Similarly, actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson follows a rigorous fitness regimen to maintain his physique and mental sharpness.

Tip: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, whether it’s hitting the gym, running, strength exercises or a combination of all of these. A fit body and mind are essential for overall grooming and wellbeing.

Siya Kolisi says regular exercise keeps him mentally fit.
Siya Kolisi says regular exercise keeps him mentally fit.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson believes in exercising often.
Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson believes in exercising often.
Image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon

6. Wardrobe: The final touch

Celeb inspo: David Tlale, George Clooney.

Tip: Invest in classic, well-fitting pieces that suit your style. Pay attention to the details, such as tailoring and accessories, to elevate your look.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

5 steps to help you perfect the 360 waves hair trend

The throwback style is making a comeback - here are easy steps to rock it, with a rundown of what you will need to maintain it.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Read our expert tips on how to help you focus on Eye Awareness Month

From common misconceptions to the complexity of our eyes, here's how you can set apart astigmatism from acuity with these must-read tips
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | The best Halle Berry wigs from the big screen

From superheroes to split personalities, we revisit some of the actress's viral and iconic looks
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jodie Turner-Smith, Tyla, Raye: best and worst dressed on EMAs red carpet Lifestyle
  2. Tyla’s triple win: Best Afrobeats, R&B, African Act at MTV EMAs Lifestyle
  3. From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro Lifestyle
  4. ‘The tears, pain, trauma’: Adetshina opens up about Miss Universe journey Lifestyle
  5. Rachel channels revenge dress on first red carpet without Siya Kolisi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in US jail | REUTERS
SAFA President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud