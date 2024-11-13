Whether it's how stylish they look on red carpets or meeting their fitness goals at any age, there are several stars who always slay when it comes to grooming and health.
Part of success grooming is always putting your best foot forward, essential for movers and shakers such as CEOs, on-trend content creators and aspiring professionals. According to Clere For Men brand manager Themba Ndlovu, it helps to adopt the positive grooming habits of successful men to enhance your appearance, boost your confidence, and make a lasting impression.
“From the boardrooms of Johannesburg to the red carpets of Hollywood, successful men across various fields understand the importance of presenting their best selves,” he says.
Here are six tips to help you master your grooming:
From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro
See our six celeb-proof tips to help keep you stay on point with your grooming
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Here are six tips to help you master your grooming:
1. Start with the basics: Clean and healthy skin
Celeb inspo: Trevor Noah, Hugh Jackman.
Tip: Using a high-quality moisturiser daily is key to combating dryness. Look for products that provide hydration to replenish your skin and restore its natural moisture balance. Opt for products that contain ingredients like Vitamin B3 to promote even skin tone and marula to keep your skin healthy.
2. The power of a signature scent
Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images
Celeb inspo: Ryan Reynolds, Vusi Thembekwayo.
Tip: Find a fragrance that resonates with your personality. Clere For Men Active’s range of antiperspirant roll-ons is available in three masculine fragrances: Fresh Cooling, Fresh Energy, and Invisible Dry. The roll-ons will keep you dry and provide 48-hour underarm protection. Plus, Invisible Dry won’t leave any yellow marks or stains on your clothing.
3. The importance of a well-groomed beard
Celeb inspo: Thapelo Mokoena, Jason Momoa.
Tip: If you have a beard, invest in quality grooming products like beard oil and a good trimmer. Regular trimming and conditioning are key to keep your beard looking its best.
4. Nail care: The often-overlooked detail
Celeb inspo: David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton.
Tip: Keep your nails trimmed and clean, and moisturise your hands regularly.
5. Mind and body: The role of fitness
Celeb inspo: Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi emphasises the importance regular exercise plays in his mental wellbeing and fits it seamlessly into his grooming routine. Similarly, actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson follows a rigorous fitness regimen to maintain his physique and mental sharpness.
Tip: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, whether it’s hitting the gym, running, strength exercises or a combination of all of these. A fit body and mind are essential for overall grooming and wellbeing.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon
6. Wardrobe: The final touch
Celeb inspo: David Tlale, George Clooney.
Tip: Invest in classic, well-fitting pieces that suit your style. Pay attention to the details, such as tailoring and accessories, to elevate your look.
