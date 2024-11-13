Lifestyle

Princess Kate returns to the fore with Christmas carol service

13 November 2024 - 10:08 By Michael Holden
Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, has only made a handful of public appearances after having major abdominal surgery in January. File photo.
Image: Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will make her most prominent return to royal engagements since having treatment for cancer next month when she hosts an annual Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey.

Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, has only made a handful of public appearances after having major abdominal surgery in January, and then undergoing a course of preventive chemotherapy when subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer.

Last weekend she attended two high-profile Remembrance events to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict as part of her gradual return to official duties, but the carol service — the fourth she has organised — will be the first major royal event she has hosted herself.

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,” her office, Kensington Palace, said in a statement.

That message echoes the one Kate, who has three children with William — Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 11, and Louis, 6 — gave in an update on her health in September when she said her illness had made her grateful for “simply loving and being loved”.

On a solo trip to Africa last week, William said Kate was doing “really well”, and that she had been “amazing” this year.

But he also said it had been “brutal” for the family with Kate's treatment coming in the wake of his father King Charles' own cancer diagnosis.

Joining Kate and other members of the royal family at the Westminster Abbey “Together At Christmas” service will be 1,600 people who have supported others in their communities.

The event, which will be broadcast on Britain's ITV on Christmas Eve, will also feature performances by singers Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Reuters

IN PICS | Royal lessons in slow fashion

If staid and recycled is good enough for Prince William, it should be good enough for all of us.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Britain’s Prince William: ‘It’s been the hardest year of my life’

Prince William said the past year had probably been the "hardest" of his life after a difficult time for Britain's royal family.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Prince William visits Kalk Bay fishing community on last day of SA trip

Britain's Prince William shook hands with people in the crowd during a visit to Kalk Bay harbour in Cape Town, where he met local fishermen who told ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Prince William says wife Kate doing 'really well' after chemotherapy

Britain's Prince William said on Wednesday his wife Kate was doing "really well" and had been amazing in a year when she has undergone preventive ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Prince William takes sunshine stroll through King Proteas in Cape Town Botanical Gardens

Prince met Earthshot finalists at Kirstenbosch Gardens
News
6 days ago

