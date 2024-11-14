In June 1997, the world would come to a standstill as Mike Tyson cost himself a title after two bites at Evander Holyfield’s ear— shocking acts that saw him barred from the boxing fraternity.
The succeeding rampage and media outrage would nearly eclipse Tyson’s accomplishments as a boxing legend. Making history that night would sully his legacy, but a year later his current opponent was born.
Easily confused with his YouTuber brother, Logan Paul, who is the co-founder of energy drink Prime, Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing fraternity with a few acting roles.
While he may not have broken as many records and paved a path similar to Tyson, the odds seem squarely in Jake's favour come November 15.
With diamond encrusted ear guards, we take a look at who the influencer-boxer is on and off the ring.
7 facts about Jake Paul: Will Mike Tyson really lose to controversial YouTuber?
While his brother may have bested Randy Orton for a Wrestlemania title, can 'The Problem Child’ keep his strong winning streak going against hard-hitting ‘Iron Mike’?
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics
1. ZOOSH TO THE STARS
Randomness with a blowhorn. As soon as the golfer is about to swing we push da button
Jake and Logan kicked off their careers on YouTube after receiving filming equipment as a gift. They would start a YouTube channel, Zoosh, in 2007. The channel would garner a modest number of views for their at-home antics and pranks. However, they would garner a lot of attention when Jake made the move to the now defunct app, Vine, that was similar to earlier versions of TikTok, with short punchy videos that garnered viral fame for its users.
2.GOING VIRAL WITH OLIVIA RODRIGO
Before her global success, Rodrigo's first role was on the Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark following two teenage girls who create videos in a content farm. Jake starred as Dirk Mann, a young content creator whose clips were made from dares received from fictional fans.
Controversy off camera would see Jake fired from the show, with him not returning to finish the second season.
3. INTO THE RING
While Vine would fold, Jake would continue to also make videos on YouTube. He would also catch the eye of other YouTubers like Deji Otunji, the younger brother of KSI. The YouTube brothers would all compete in a boxing match, which Jake won by a technical knockout. He and KSI (who drew with Logan) would later be the co-founders of the controversial energy drink Prime and its poorly received snack packs, Lunchables, with YouTube sensationalist Mr Beast.
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images
4. RISE OF TEAM 10
One of Jake's biggest achievements was the founding of Team 10 in 2016. This was a ring of content creators and one of the first “influencer houses”, a collaborative effort that saw them make content together. One of their songs, It’s Everyday Bro, would earn 5.5-million dislikes on YouTube — earning them the third spot for the most hated video on the platform at the time. The song would, however, make it to the Billboard 100, peaking at 91.
5. GOLDEN GLOVES
Jake would quickly become the face of influencer boxing, with a 9-1 record. While making light work of earlier opponents, he would make a name for himself against NBA pro Nate Robinson. As a smaller match against a Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr match, a lot of eyes were on Jake, who would enjoy six wins by knockout before being bested by Love Island star Tommy Fury. His wins have been marred by controversy, with claims of them being staged or scripted.
6. FORREST OF DEATH
With one of the highest rates of suicide in the world, Japan has been marred in its identity as a place for people looking to end their lives. The pair would come under fire after Logan filmed a dead body at Aokigahara forrest, a hot spot for suicides. Their channels were deleted and removed from YouTube’s coveted “preferred content” spot, marring the platform’s ability to react to inappropriate content.
7. THE LEGAL BATTLES
Jake has faced numerous legal battles since the beginning of his career. Following his filming of a raid at a mall, he claimed it was the reason the FBI would raid his home shortly after. It was also announced he’d not face federal charges for participating in the incident. In 2023, he was among eight celebrities charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing he had been sponsored to do so. He settled the charges against him for a hefty $400,000.
