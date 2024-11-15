LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Rise of the TikTok gogos
15 November 2024 - 11:00
Sean "Diddy" Combs' baby oil, Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng’s axe-wielding charades and what did Brother Enigma say about Jesus and heaven? While you might confuse the opening line as a teenager’s search history, the truth is weirder and amusing. This is my grandmother’s viewing history on TikTok and I think it’s fantastic. Allow me to explain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.