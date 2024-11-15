Lifestyle

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Rise of the TikTok gogos

15 November 2024 - 11:00
Lebogang Mokoena Community Manager

Sean "Diddy" Combs' baby oil, Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng’s axe-wielding charades and what did Brother Enigma say about Jesus and heaven? While you might confuse the opening line as a teenager’s search history, the truth is weirder and amusing. This is my grandmother’s viewing history on TikTok and I think it’s fantastic. Allow me to explain...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Miss SA Mia le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe due to health issues Lifestyle
  2. From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro Lifestyle
  3. Miss Universe Panama withdrawn from competition for 'leaving her room' Lifestyle
  4. Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Ridley Scott revisits the Colosseum Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Israel forces new displacement as US says 'time to end' Gaza war