Holly and Mimi Rey uncover SA’s best family-friendly vaycays in ‘Reycation’

Award-winning musician Holly Rey and her younger sister, popular digital creator Mimi Rey, are on a mission to prove that the joy of a family holiday is not just about the places you visit, but the memories you create together.

The duo’s fun-filled new travel series, Reycation, is now available exclusively on Viva Nation TV. No ordinary travel show, this one’s packed with hilarious antics and heart-warming moments as the Rey sisters tour Mzansi, while on a quest to live their best lives.

Each episode sees the Rey sisters enjoy unique experiences and embark on exciting family challenges as they visit some fantastic local destinations. From awe-inspiring World Heritage Sites and thrilling seaside escapes, to all-inclusive resorts and charming hidden gems, the pair spotlight some of the country’s best family-friendly getaways, providing travel tips and insights.