Chidimma Adetshina snatches Miss Universe Africa crown

As the highest placing African contestant, Adetshina took the African title and Oceania

17 November 2024 - 10:17
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Chidimma Adetshina on stage at the Miss Universe top 30 announcement.
Image: Screen shot/ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube

After a turbulent year in which she attempted to win the Miss SA crown, Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina landed in the top 30 of the Miss Universe pageant to eventually place second to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig who won the crown. As the highest placing African contestant, Adetshina took the African title and Oceania.

“I'm ecstatic, wow,” she said on social media.

In the final question for the top five which included Thailand, Mexico and Venezuela, the ladies were asked what message of inspiration they had for women aspiring to be contestants. Adetshina said she wanted to be a symbol of hope and a beacon of faith.

“As someone who has persevered with grace I believe I have fought for not only myself but for Africa,” she said. This comes with the history-making run that saw Adetshina become the first Nigerian title-holder to place in the top five with Agbani Rivers in 2001 in the top 10 who would go on to win Miss World that same year.

'Our first concern is that you're well': Miss Universe judge Gardiner wishes Mia well after her withdrawal

The Miss SA organisation said hearing-impaired Mia le Roux had been struggling over the past few days with severe vertigo due to her condition, which ...
1 day ago

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, she said: “Many wonder why I didn’t stop. Many asked, 'Why not let it be for now? Your life might be at risk.' Some questioned, 'Why isn’t she giving up? Does she crave the clout?' I sat back, overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than I could process. But do you know what? My dreams have kept me afloat.

“To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refuelled my purpose and my reason to live.”

Should it happen that Theilvig is unable to complete her duties, Adetshina will be expected to take the crown. The Nigerian queen has not stated yet what her next plans will be.

