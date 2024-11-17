Lifestyle

Slide into sorbet

Relaxed silhouettes, easy layering and playful accessories keep you cool this summer

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal
1. Popcandy bucket hat R139 Superbalist 2. Sprayground Minecraft Creeper Moneybag bag R2,499 Superbalist 3. Black Bay watch R86,400 Tudor 4. Knitted jersey R1,999 Zara 5. Lion pendant R799 American Swiss 6. Trousers R2,199 The North Face 7. Scarf R270 Lovisa 8. Hi-Tec Ula sandals R699 Totalsports 9. Myshelter Rain.RDY jacket R3,999 Adidas 10. Burberry sunglasses R5,900 Sunglasshut 11. Golf shirt R899 Zara 12. Tricot trousers R399 Totalsports 13. Harry Lambert X Zara knitted jersey R1,299 Zara 14. Hi-Tec sandal R699 My Runway
Image: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images and supplied.

5 of the best: Scarves

1. R379 Poetry 2. Jo Borkett R299 Edgars 3. R99 The Fix 4. R349 Poetry 5. R199 Kikirella
Image: Supplied

Stockists:

Adidas adidas.co.za

American Swiss bash.com/american-swiss

Edgars edgars.co.za

Kikirella kikirella.co.za

MRP mrp.com

My Runway myrunway.co.za

Poetry poetrystores.co.za

Sunglasshut za.sunglasshut.com

Superbalist superbalist.com

The Fix bash.com/the-fix

The North Face thenorthface.co.za

Totalsports bash.com/totalsports

Tudor tudorwatch.com

Zara zara.com/za

Jodie Turner-Smith, Tyla, Raye: best and worst dressed on EMAs red carpet

Like many music awards, the EMAs call on stars to show off their unique style. See who made the list of fashion icons and who is becoming a fashion ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

IN PICS | Top looks from the Earthshot Prize's green carpet

From Bonang Matheba to Heidi Klum, the biggest names in fashion and sustainability showed up in some of their most stunning outfits
Lifestyle
1 week ago

5 steps to help you perfect the 360 waves hair trend

The throwback style is making a comeback - here are easy steps to rock it, with a rundown of what you will need to maintain it.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
