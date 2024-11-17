We're Loving
Slide into sorbet
Relaxed silhouettes, easy layering and playful accessories keep you cool this summer
17 November 2024 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal
1. Popcandy bucket hat R139 Superbalist
2. Sprayground Minecraft Creeper Moneybag bag R2,499 Superbalist
3. Black Bay watch R86,400 Tudor
4. Knitted jersey R1,999 Zara
5. Lion pendant R799 American Swiss
6. Trousers R2,199 The North Face
7. Scarf R270 Lovisa
8. Hi-Tec Ula sandals R699 Totalsports
9. Myshelter Rain.RDY jacket R3,999 Adidas
10. Burberry sunglasses R5,900 Sunglasshut
11. Golf shirt R899 Zara
12. Tricot trousers R399 Totalsports
13. Harry Lambert X Zara knitted jersey R1,299 Zara
14. Hi-Tec sandal R699 My Runway
Image: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images and supplied.
1. R379 Poetry
2. Jo Borkett R299 Edgars
3. R99 The Fix
4. R349 Poetry
5. R199 Kikirella
Image: Supplied
5 of the best: Scarves
Stockists:
Adidas adidas.co.za
American Swiss bash.com/american-swiss
Edgars edgars.co.za
Kikirella kikirella.co.za
MRP mrp.com
My Runway myrunway.co.za
Poetry poetrystores.co.za
Sunglasshut za.sunglasshut.com
Superbalist superbalist.com
The Fix bash.com/the-fix
The North Face thenorthface.co.za
Totalsports bash.com/totalsports
Tudor tudorwatch.com
Zara zara.com/za
