5 things to know about Absa L'Atelier ambassador Kutlwano Monyai

18 November 2024 - 14:00 By Staff Writer
Gerard Sekoto Award winner Lusanda Ndita, left, with Absa L'Atelier ambassadors Kutlwano Monyai, centre, and Ezra Appiah from Ghana.
Image: Supplied

Absa in partnership with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (Sanava) has announced the 2024 recipients of their Absa L'Atelier Awards.

This year's winner of the prestigious Gerard Sekoto Award, awarded to a South African artist aged 25-35 who consistently demonstrates exceptional integrity in their work, is Lusanda Ndita. The honour includes an international residency, masterclasses, mentoring and the opportunity to exhibit their works on the global stage.

Announced on Saturday at the Kromdraai Impact Hub in Gauteng, the award is supported by the embassy of France in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, along with the French Institute of South Africa.

Aside from the main award, three ambassadors are chosen annually and also receive a range of prizes. This year's ambassadors are Nigeria's Moses Oyeleye and Ghana's Ezra Appiah alongside local artist Kutlwano Monyai.

FOR THE LOVE OF MAPS

Monyai told Design Indaba she fell in love with the artistry behind geographical maps in primary school. She would go on to use maps as a tool to explore life experiences.

WEAVING MAGIC

One method Monyai turns to most is weaving with plastic as a means to question the complexity of materialities. She uses the method as part of her fascination with dreams shared with her mother, with whom she grew up interpreting their respective experiences.

UNITY IN DIVERSE ARTISTRY

Outside of being an art facilitator at the Javett Art Centre, Monyai has showcased her art in several group exhibitions including O Mang? O Tswa Kae? O Ya Kae? at Constitution Hill, 100% Design Africa and #ArtLadies.

RENEWABLE DEBUT

Monyai also recycles materials found in households as an homage to the tasks she would often complete with her mother as part of her chores. This is also to highlight the roles played by women in society.

THE ACCOLADES

Monyai's top achievements outside Absa L'Atelier include the Young Woman Studio Residency in 2019. She was named in the coveted top 40 artists for Design Indaba X.

Lifestyle
