The annual Global Citizen Festival will expand to Latin America in 2025.
The worldwide advocacy organisation announced the launch of the Citizen Festival: Amazonia, its first major event in Latin America, during the Global Citizen Now summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday.
As world leaders convene for COP30 in November 2025, the Estádio Olímpico do Pará, also known as Mangueirão, in Belém, Brazil, will host Amazonia, the first Global Citizen Festival in Latin America.
The world’s leading international advocacy organisation on a mission to end extreme poverty launched its new global campaign, Power Our Planet: Take Action Now, which will culminate in Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia.
Power Our Planet is an initiative to mobilise millions of people worldwide to urge world leaders and the private sector to protect the planet, beginning with halting deforestation, accelerating a just energy transition and aiding communities on the front lines of climate change.
Two-time Latin Grammy-nominated musician and philanthropist Alok was announced as an official Global Citizen Advocate for the Power Our Planet campaign and beyond.
“One year from now, Brazil will proudly host COP30 in the Amazon rainforest, a defining moment in our collective fight to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Da Silva said: “We are proud of Global Citizen’s Power Our Planet campaign, and to host Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia in Belém next November, the first impact concert in the rainforest, with the ambitious goal of raising $1bn (R18.1bn) and driving forward the climate justice agenda. Together we will mark 10 years since the Paris Agreement with a landmark event that sets the world on a transformative path towards a more sustainable and just future.”
Annual Global Citizen Festival expands to Latin America in 2025
Image: Masi Losi
The annual Global Citizen Festival will expand to Latin America in 2025.
The worldwide advocacy organisation announced the launch of the Citizen Festival: Amazonia, its first major event in Latin America, during the Global Citizen Now summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday.
As world leaders convene for COP30 in November 2025, the Estádio Olímpico do Pará, also known as Mangueirão, in Belém, Brazil, will host Amazonia, the first Global Citizen Festival in Latin America.
The world’s leading international advocacy organisation on a mission to end extreme poverty launched its new global campaign, Power Our Planet: Take Action Now, which will culminate in Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia.
Power Our Planet is an initiative to mobilise millions of people worldwide to urge world leaders and the private sector to protect the planet, beginning with halting deforestation, accelerating a just energy transition and aiding communities on the front lines of climate change.
Two-time Latin Grammy-nominated musician and philanthropist Alok was announced as an official Global Citizen Advocate for the Power Our Planet campaign and beyond.
“One year from now, Brazil will proudly host COP30 in the Amazon rainforest, a defining moment in our collective fight to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Da Silva said: “We are proud of Global Citizen’s Power Our Planet campaign, and to host Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia in Belém next November, the first impact concert in the rainforest, with the ambitious goal of raising $1bn (R18.1bn) and driving forward the climate justice agenda. Together we will mark 10 years since the Paris Agreement with a landmark event that sets the world on a transformative path towards a more sustainable and just future.”
Nomzamo Mbatha set to host this year’s international Global Citizen Festival in New York
As with past Global Citizen Festivals, the event will bring together indigenous and Brazilian artists with some of the biggest names in the world to fight for the environment. By supporting the Power Our Planet campaign with their actions, global people will be able to gain free seats at the event.
Hugh Evans, co-founder & CEO Global Citizen, said climate change and extreme poverty are two sides of the same coin.
“The climate crisis could push 100-million more people into poverty in the next five years, and 10 years on from the Paris Agreement we are not seeing the bold ambition needed from political leaders to stop rising temperatures leading to that decline,” said Evans.
Evans said the only solution is action now, and the next 12 months will be vital for securing new funding and radical policy change
“We’ll campaign to ensure it happens,” he said.
“We all know it’s the most vulnerable around the world who are least responsible for contributing to climate change who pay the heftiest price for it in economics, or quality of life, even with their lives,” said Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada.
Further details about Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia, including performers, the festival’s industry-leading sustainability efforts, show date, ticketing information and more will be announced in the coming months.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EXPLAINER-COP29 | What is the latest science on climate change?
US climate envoy says work will continue despite Trump’s return
Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos