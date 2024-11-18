When leaning away from minimal details, Adetshina embraces detailed clothing only when they carry deep symbolism as seen with the national costume for the show. Featuring 10,000 different stones and shells, the look's feathers and pearls, especially those seen in the headpiece, carry symbols of unity, wealth, and resilience. Symbols that have become important to Adetshina's journey. Known as the nijoka, the outfit aims to highlight Nigeria as a melting pot of diverse identities cementing Adetshina as a representative of unity.
The fashion of Chidimma: how Miss Universe Africa's fashion is a winner
Very cutesy and very demure, Adetshina's looks captured her love for minimalism and deeply symbolic details. Here's how she pulled it off
Image: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
While her minimal style and love for looks that accentuate her frame and legs have defined Chidimma Adetshina's pageantry run, the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title-holder took to the international stages with a fresh outlook and little restrictions when it came to capturing her approach to glamour and heritage.
Keeping it demure with elegant pieces and daring with wild patterns and colours, we take a walk down memory lane in Adetshina's closet that got her to Miss Universe.
ENCLOTHED PEACE AND UNITY
For her arrival in Nigeria, Adetshina set the tone for a new approach to her style outside what we have been used to on the South African stages and for the Miss Nigerian contest. Tackling her arrival look with a more masculine appeal. The boxy suit is tailored to accentuate her feminine silhouette with the fedora bringing in a vintage appeal. Using accessories to keep the look feminine, she opts for a billowing organza scarf with floral pleats. Swapping her crown and usual long locks, she opted for a short bob and chunky pearl earrings. Keeping to the cool colours are a pair of silver platform heels which she turns to often to create height through her slinky attire.
SOFT AND SOPHISTICATED
Part of her style staples also includes fabrics and colours that tap into her more feminine tastes like this all white Bertha Amugua asymmetrical top with a train that gives it an angelic feel. The shorts paired with the look keep it youthful and fun rather than the slits she opts for when attempting to give a sexy spin to otherwise elegant outfits.
A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME
In a vivacious red high slit number, Adetshina may have been looking to being “beautifully Nigerian”. She seems to catch the Mexican wave in this lacy number. Created by Bertha Amuga for their festive collection, the long gown and soft fabrics seem well suited for a Latin American night out.
SUITED FOR BLUE
Rarely one to wear suits, Adetshina stuns in a baby blue coord set. Replacing her usual slinky attire, the look gets a 70s treatment with golden platform shoes that match the suit's buttons.
A TIME TO SPARKLE
Owning the evening wear of the night, Adetshina went for another glam look in an arctic blue trumpet gown with icy diamonds dripping down from the front and dominating the details of the matching choker. The warm tones of the eye makeup give the final look a 90s appeal.
THE ROOTS OF FASHION
Diverting from her usual bright colours and shades, this all black ensemble is perhaps her most detailed look from her time in Mexico. The cultural look embodies staples of Nigerian women's regalia with a zani that matches the slinky buba gown with a complementary starry print gyale draped around the waist for creating shape and print blocking. To finish the remixed classic, the neckline is done in the Queen Anne regal style to draw attention to the exaggerated shoulders.
THE PEARL PRINCESS
While she was not capturing Kamala Harris' take on the accessory, Adetshina has consistently embraced drop earrings. Pearl ones to be exact. Seen in an off-white matching two-piece sports bra and tights, her athleisure look gets the glam treatment with a pair of pearl teardrop earrings that complement the all white look for a sophisticated yet sporty ensemble.
A LITTLE BIT OF FLARE
Attending a masterclass, Adetshina shies away from the expected coord sets and suits and instead captures the needed elements through the details of her mossy mini dress. For the formal appeal, the dress opts for padded shoulders and to bring in a bit of femininity, she looks to flared trumpet sleeves.
SHADES OF HERITAGE
Ahead of the final night, Adetshina rocks another metallic look made by another Nigerian designer who sought to capture the pageant queen's experiences and history. A reimagined ashoke fabric in reflective textures that switch from electric blue to emerald were meant to capture the constant changes in her life in the last couple of months. The crystal-like finish embodies the hardship of her journey which has toughened her. Rather than matching trousers, they opted for a flared pair that carries the femininity defined by the decorative roses on her oversized jacket.
NIGERIAN BARBIE
Designed by Kaalon Luxury, the outfit marries Nigerian staples seen in Aso Ebi such as the gold print silk done with big shoulders. The look is updated losing the bold headwraps, exposed neckline and long hems for a sleek high low ponytail, dramatic pussy bow collar and a flared structured mini skirt. While not in the expected pink, the rose gold shade shades of the garment complement the shimmering gold giving it a fun African Barbie spin.
LADY OF THE NATION
When leaning away from minimal details, Adetshina embraces detailed clothing only when they carry deep symbolism as seen with the national costume for the show. Featuring 10,000 different stones and shells, the look's feathers and pearls, especially those seen in the headpiece, carry symbols of unity, wealth, and resilience. Symbols that have become important to Adetshina's journey. Known as the nijoka, the outfit aims to highlight Nigeria as a melting pot of diverse identities cementing Adetshina as a representative of unity.
GREEN FOR GOLD
In what was titled a verdant eclipse, the shades of green from the gown celebrate how the colour is found in nature. Meant to represent how Nigeria welcomed Adetshina, this could have easily been adapted as the finale look.
With its geometric lines and high slit, this is the best representation of Adetshina's sleek and simplistic style that acts to highlight her physical attributes.
DIAMOND OF AFRICA
Turning to Rikao for the finale look, rather than the expected sweetheart neckline and sequinned looks, the look attempts to capture the style staples seen on Adetshina throughout the competition. A tightfitting silhouette with some skin-bearing details. Through sequin and diamond embellishments, Adetshina stands out from other competitors. The sharp geometric lines don't create an imposing image or striking lines but punctuate her femininity this time with bejewelled roses and shooting stars that decorate the nude sheer that makes up the mermaid tail skirt. Her train brings the drama synonymous with modern Nigerian red carpet flare.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
IN PICS | Chidimma Adetshina’s winning looks at Miss Universe Nigeria
POLL | What do you think of Chidimma Adetshina’s performance after the home affairs controversy?
Chidimma Adetshina snatches Miss Universe Africa crown
‘The tears, pain, trauma’: Adetshina opens up about Miss Universe journey
Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss Universe contest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos