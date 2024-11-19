1. Multi-modal treatment approach
A multi-modal treatment approach is often the most effective. Pet parents sometimes overlook diet as a key factor in managing allergies, but the right food can help soothe skin from the inside out. Fyvie emphasised nutrition ranks as the fifth most vital health assessment factor after temperature, pulse, pain and respiration.
2. The right food
Fyvie shares that finding the right nutritional food can help deal with environmental allergies to support skin health through specially selected ingredients.
“Research has shown allergies in puppies probably occur more commonly than originally thought.”
Look for foods that address allergy management in puppies of all breed sizes with essential DHA for brain and eye development, as these essential vitamins and calcium for optimal bone strength can help with immunity development.
3. Additional care tips
Fyvie recommended speaking to your vet about additional treatments.
“Your vet may suggest a multimodal management plan that could also include topical treatments, regular itch-calming baths, non-irritating shampoos and possibly antibiotics together with the correct nutrition.”
Washing your dog’s bedding in hot water every two weeks can also help minimise allergens.
Nutritional results
Wholesome nutrition plays a significant role in helping to transform the life of a pet with skin issues. Fyvie highlighted these key findings:
- Visible skin healing in as little as 21 days for dogs with food allergies.
- 82% of pet parents reported less scratching in dogs with environmental allergies.
- No dogs had signs of recurrence of dermatologic disease.
Season of the sneeze: 3 ways to get your pets to stop itching
Here’s how you can help manage their allergies
Image: Supplied
Thanks to pollen and the change of season, it's that time of the year when we have to brace ourselves for itchy eyes, stuffy noses and endless sneezing. It's not only humans who suffer from seasonal allergies but pets too.
Dr Guy Fyvie, senior veterinary affairs manager at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, said more than 50% of dog allergies stem from environmental factors.
Skin issues in pets are widespread, with 40% of dogs visiting the vet for itchy and irritated skin. Environmental allergens such as mould, pollen and house mite dust are persistent triggers for many dogs.
Fyvie said only 10% of allergy-suffering dogs have true food allergies, and dogs with food allergies have a 20% to 30% higher risk of developing an environmental allergy as well.
He encouraged pet parents to watch out for these signs of skin disorders in dogs:
