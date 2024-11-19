Lifestyle

Warner Bros Discovery extends media partnership with NBA for 11 years

19 November 2024 - 13:04 By Arsheeya Bajwa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Warner Bros Discovery and the National Basketball Association have resolved recent disputes tied to the NBA's media agreements File photo.
Warner Bros Discovery and the National Basketball Association have resolved recent disputes tied to the NBA's media agreements File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

Warner Bros Discovery and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have agreed to extend their partnership for 11 more years, resolving recent disputes tied to the NBA's media agreements, the entertainment giant said on Monday.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rose about 5% in early trading.

The company's four-decade streak of airing NBA games on its Turner Sports network came under threat in July when the basketball body struck a new 11-year deal valued at $77bn (R1.3-trillion) with Walt Disney's ESPN, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Amazon.com.

Reuters reported in July that Warner would sue the NBA in New York after the league rejected its matching bid for TV broadcasting rights.

Under the terms of the new deal, Warner's TNT Sports will get a global license to create, produce and distribute new and existing NBA content across its platforms.

Warner and sports network ESPN have also entered into a partnership, the companies said on Monday. TNT Sports will continue to fully create and produce Inside the NBA, with the show distributed on ESPN and ABC.

Rights to the widely watched professional basketball league are a prized possession for media companies as sports content has retained a reliable and loyal audience even as traditional TV businesses lose millions of subscribers to cost-cutting.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

US judge delays launch of sports streaming venture from Disney, media giants

The media companies had planned to launch Venu Sports, which would combine thousands of live professional and collegiate sporting events into a ...
News
3 months ago

Judge narrows lawsuit over 'South Park' streaming rights

A New York trial judge has narrowed Warner Bros Discovery's lawsuit against Paramount Global over the rights to stream South Park, the animated ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Barbie' edges 'Oppenheimer' to lead Golden Globe nominations

Pink-themed movie phenomenon 'Barbie' topped the list of nominees for Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Monday with nine nods, outpacing the eight ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chidimma Adetshina snatches Miss Universe Africa crown Lifestyle
  2. From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro Lifestyle
  3. ‘Miss SA Mia le Roux demonstrated her dedication to self-care’, says ... Lifestyle
  4. The fashion of Chidimma: how Miss Universe Africa's fashion is a winner Lifestyle
  5. SA pilot film 'Transmission' wins at 2024 NYC Web Fest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS