8 ways to keep laundry environmentally friendly

Going green in how you do your laundry is not only a great way to save the planet but also saves you money

20 November 2024 - 11:30 By Staff Writer
It's time to rethink the way you do your laundry. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

With high water use, laundry machines emit an estimated 62-million tonnes of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gases each year.

Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Personal Touch washing powder, says it is important to make laundry routines more eco-friendly. While many might be concerned about the implications of this shift, Ragavan said it doesn’t require a huge lifestyle overhaul.

By implementing small changes, one can significantly reduce water usage, energy consumption and plastic waste. While it might seem a frivolous change to make, rethinking laundry habits also benefits the longevity of your clothes and lower household bills.

Should you dig through trash on holiday? Thrills and risks of dumpster diving

Dumpster diving is picking up steam among backpackers and adventurers. But what is it about junk that draws people in and should you try it?
9 months ago

There are simple yet effective changes you can make to reduce your environmental footprint while keeping your clothes fresh and clean. Ragavan suggests eight hacks to transform your laundry routine into a more sustainable practice:

  1. Wash with cold water. Most of the energy consumed in laundry comes from heating water. Washing your clothes in cold water instead of hot or warm can save up to 90% of the energy used in each load. Cold water is also gentler on fabrics, helping your clothes last longer, which further reduces waste.
  2. Use eco-friendly detergents. Switching to eco-friendly alternatives can help reduce your environmental impact. Look to packaging that is completely recyclable and is made of 64% less plastic than an ordinary 2kg bag of washing powder.
  3. Wait for full loads. Washing full loads reduces the number of times you need to do laundry, saving both water and energy. When you run a half-empty washing machine, you're wasting resources. Maximise efficiency by waiting until you have a full load — but be careful not to overload the machine, as this can affect cleaning performance and wear down your clothes faster.
  4. Wear your clothes more than once. Certain fabrics such as denim can be worn more than once. Cotton, linen and wool are fabrics which allow the air to circulate freely, preventing moisture build-up and unwanted odours. 
  5. Line-dry whenever possible. Clothes dryers are among the most energy-hungry appliances in the home. If you have the space, hang your clothes to dry instead. Line-drying not only saves energy but also extends the life of your garments. If line-drying isn’t an option, try to use your dryer’s energy-saving settings and always clean the lint filter after each use to improve efficiency.
  6. Choose energy-efficient appliances. When it’s time to replace your washer and dryer, look for energy-efficient models. Energy Star-rated appliances use significantly less water and energy compared with older models. Front-loading washers tend to be more efficient than top-loading ones, using less water and energy per load. 
  7. Use less detergent. More isn’t always better when it comes to detergent. Using too much can leave residue on your clothes and in your washing machine, leading to build-up that reduces efficiency.
  8. Repurpose old clothes. One of the best ways to reduce waste in the laundry room is to extend the life of your clothes. Repair garments when possible instead of throwing them away and when an item is beyond repair, consider repurposing it into cleaning rags, crafts or donating it to textile recycling programmes. The less clothing that ends up in landfills, the better for the environment.

