The 2024 Miss Universe competition has sparked controversy after Miss Fiji, Manshika Prasad, complained in a video that has since gone viral about the treatment she and her fellow competitors endured during the competition.
“It's important that collectively all of us girls come together and speak out on our experiences and how not so empowering it was for us. This organisation is not it.
“I wouldn’t even let my own daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in charge. Someone needs to do something about it,” said Prasad.
She shared a room with Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, and the two developed a close friendship which they shared on social media with videos and pictures of them together. Le Roux, who made history as the first hearing-impaired Miss South Africa, said her battle with vertigo intensified to a point where she could no longer continue competing.
“On the night of the preliminary competition I continued to push myself and I was ready in my national costume to showcase it proudly, but my body was just saying no and my vertigo intensified and became unmanageable,” Le Roux said.
As the competition progressed, she felt unsafe due to her condition. “As we waited backstage I fell repeatedly and I was not able to get up and feel secure standing without support.”
I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in charge, says Miss Fiji
Image: Mia Le Roux/Instagram
WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal
Le Roux, who initially hoped to participate despite her health issues, made the decision to withdraw after consulting production personnel.
“I did not feel I was in a position to safely walk on stage. I had to quickly realise and be at peace with the fact that this was not the road meant for me,” she said.
Her withdrawal, just days before the crowning ceremony, sparked conversations about the organisation's treatment of contestants facing health challenges.
Miss Universe Panama, Italy Mora, also spoke out about her sudden withdrawal from the Miss Universe contest and shared she was informed of her departure while preparing for the gala dinner at the weekend. Mora expressed disappointment that she was removed from the competition for leaving her room without authorisation.
On social media, many people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the organisation and the way contestants were treated during the competition.
