Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | A fantastical musical spectacle hits the big screen

‘Wicked’ stars the phenomenal lead duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

21 November 2024 - 15:47 By Sunday Times

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyAClHJk1Fm5ebzmikL2q12JOZrhTy2EF), plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SpotlightSouthAfrica/)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘I’m putting pageant to bed’: Adetshina announces break from beauty contests Lifestyle
  3. From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro Lifestyle
  4. I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in ... Lifestyle
  5. Chidimma Adetshina snatches Miss Universe Africa crown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dr. Reuel Khoza calls Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award his most coveted ...
SPOTLIGHT | A fantastical musical spectacle hits the big screen