Thrifting 101: top shopping guide for Joburg fashionistas

From forgotten coats to vintage dungarees, these four Johannesburg-based thrift shops prove you don’t need to splurge to look stylish

21 November 2024 - 11:01 By Jennifer Krug
Make a day of it and go searching for thrifted finds with a friend.
Image: Cottonbro Studios

When one walks into some thrift shops, the scattered antique milk jugs and maze of cluttered shelves and tables may seem rather off-putting, but the thrill of thrifting is finding the hidden gems among all the chaos.

For instance, when I walked into The Curiosity Charity Shop in Northcliff last week, I had no idea that I’d find the most perfect Pepe London, cobalt-wash denim dungarees for about the same price as an overhyped, caramel-ridden frappuccino.

With the state of the global economy and South Africa’s own rather shaky rand, thrifting is a fun and cost-effective way to expand your wardrobe. Besides the obvious benefits, vintage pieces are of a higher quality than today’s fast fashion, making for more durable and longer-lasting garments and moving away from the overconsumption mentality most retailers promote.

With that said, here are four tried-and-true thrift stores to explore in Johannesburg:

Second Chance Clothing

Second Chance Clothing is a rather inconspicuous second-hand clothing store nestled in Honeydew Shopping Centre in Roodepoort. The store has racks of neatly organised new and vintage womenswear, men's wear and children’s clothing, so you don’t have to worry about digging your way through heaps of fabric.

A good pair of tailored trousers goes for about R40 and their coat rack can have the most amazing finds.

The Curiosity Charity Shop

The Curiosity Charity Shop in Northcliff has the general faded façade one might associate with thrift shops in general but the clothing section, tucked away in the back corner, has offered some fabulous finds.

Operated by the registered nonprofit White Elephant Charity Organisation, the profits made by the store are used to support organisations ranging from animal rescue centres to old-age homes. While this thrift store may require navigating a jumble of old books, CDs and tea sets, you never know what hidden gems you might find.

  • 225 Beyers Naudé Dr, Northcliff, Randburg
  • Phone: 011-888-0707

 

National Clothing Distributors

National Clothing Distributors is a preloved and vintage store based in Alberton. When you first arrive, there may be some confusion as the store is an enormous warehouse in an industrial area — but fear not, it may quickly become your favourite place to prepare for the cooler months.

The store specialises in imported jackets, coats and general outerwear, with racks upon racks as far as the eye can see, so it’s best to carve out a few hours on a weekend to really explore their offerings. From authentic Swedish ski jackets to British brand Fleet Street’s utility coats, the store has a huge variety of styles and depending on the piece, you can nab a good quality winter coat for as little as R50.

Junkie Charity Store

The Junkie Charity Store is a small second-hand store tucked into the corner of an old building in the buzzing suburb of Linden. This little gem is the perfect place to go snooping for new finds after a delicious breakfast at The Whippet cafe or before drinks at Brian Lara Rum Eatery, both of which are just across the road.

The store itself is packed to the brim with all sorts of knick-knacks, from antique kitchen appliances to heavy ski-suits — but what makes this store special is its wide range of aesthetic options. I recently acquired a shimmering silver coat dress with a fur-lined collar and sleeves which, while entirely impractical for everyday wear, will prove a statement piece at any party.

While the pieces are sold at a slightly higher price point, the rails are stacked with vintage Woolworths blazers, Armani jackets and all manner of dresses that make all the rummaging worth it.

  • Shop 18, 59 4th Ave, Linden, Johannesburg
  • Phone: 072-070-3767

