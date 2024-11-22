What if you could anticipate and solve construction problems before building your home?

Socioeconomic challenges such as rapid urbanisation and affordable housing require a major mind shift. Government housing is not the answer, nor are ever-expanding, unsustainable informal settlements.

A multidisciplinary team from the University of Pretoria’s (UP) Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology has set out to find a better solution. The ProtoBuilding Research Programme aims to reshape how we think about developing homes for today and tomorrow. By working smarter, UP believes, more sustainable solutions that promote prosperity for all can be realised.

“With ProtoBuilding, we aim to develop new transdisciplinary processes where participants are connected from the onset of the project, and a design thinking process is used to develop optimal solutions that are fully integrated,” says Dr Schalk Grobbelaar, senior lecturer at UP and chairperson of the York Timbers Chair in Wood Structural Engineering. “Think of your cellphone: even though the model is standardised and optimised, you can add creativity for a personalised experience.”

First, create the problem

The ProtoBuilding process starts with a transdisciplinary team that creates a design problem. A design is developed for the problem, and the building is constructed. Once the building has been completed, the solution is reviewed, then the team starts again, developing an improved design problem and continuing with the process.