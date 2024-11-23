COMPETITION | Win Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra tickets by answering easy quiz

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra and the Sunday Times are giving away several double tickets to three concerts to kick-start the jolly season with freebies for our readers.
The series of concerts will include performances by the nation’s top orchestral musicians as they bring to life the enchanting and grand symphonic suite Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov, which will be led by Sarah Oates, the distinguished co-concertmaster of Mzansi Philharmonic.
The concerts will take place in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.
In Johannesburg, the concert will open with a world premiere of the powerful Shaka iLembe Suite composed by Philip Miller and featuring the incomparable Mbuso Khoza and versatile singer Ann Masina. The young South African pianist Leo Gevisser, who recently graduated from the Juilliard School in New York, will also be a part of the concert.
MUSIC FOR THE SOUL: In Johannesburg, the concert will open with a world premiere of the powerful Shaka iLembe Suite composed by Philip Miller and featuring the incomparable Mbuso Khoza.
Image: Theo Jeptha
Gevisser will perform Gershwin's popular Rhapsody in Blue. This year marks the 100th anniversary of this iconic piece. The concerts will be conducted by Kirill Karabits, the internationally-acclaimed conductor who was recently honoured by Britain's King Charles III.
The first show will be on Thursday, November 28 at the Linder Auditorium, Wits Campus at 7.30pm. Bloemfontein will be the venue for the second show. The show will be staged in the City of Roses on Sunday, December 1 at 3pm at the Sand du Plessis Theatre.
The show will then move to Cape Town where it will be staged on December 4 at the City Hall.
To stand a chance of winning double tickets, answer the question below and indicate which show you would want to attend:
