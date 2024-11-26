‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at Cape Town Fashion Week

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux is set to showcase the national costume and an evening gown she intended to wear at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico two weeks ago.
Due to severe vertigo, Le Roux withdrew from the prestigious event.
She will unveil the ensembles on her home turf at Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW).
Le Roux expressed her excitement about finally sharing the creations with the world.
“I am so excited to announce I will be showcasing my national costume and one of my evening gowns at CTFW. Countless hours of work went into these two magnificent pieces, and I cannot wait to wear them proudly and share them with the rest of the world as well as the story behind them,” she said on Debonair Afrik.
The national costume is a collaboration with renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu and took more than 150 hours of craftsmanship to complete.
Founder and executive chair of Africa Fashion International (AFI) Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe reflected on the spirit behind the creation of the costume.
“Each crystal and bead celebrates the rich cultural heritage of South Africa. We are committed to honouring African talent and creativity, and this collaboration is a testament to that vision. Despite the challenges Mia has faced, her resilience and grace continue to inspire, and we are honoured to provide a platform for her to share her story and the stunning design with the world,” she said.
AFI, the official fashion sponsor of Miss South Africa 2024, was instrumental in dressing Le Roux for the Miss Universe competition.
The organisation outfitted Le Roux in a show-stopping gold ensemble for the Miss Universe "Voice for Change" event, and a stunning red and pink dress for one of her interviews during the competition.
AFI also dressed the finalists of the Miss South Africa competition in Grecian-inspired dresses created in collaboration with Miss South Africa's creative director, Werner Wessels.
Moloi-Motsepe shared her pride in supporting Le Roux.
“We are proud to support Mia Le Roux and showcase her breathtaking national costume at CPFW: The Edit SS24. The masterpiece, in collaboration with Esther Mahlangu, was brought to life by the talented artisans and designers of the AFI Atelier under the tutelage of AFI creative designer and industry expert Gavin Rajah.”
Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil, said: "We are thrilled we will be able to reveal this year’s national costume on such an iconic stage as CTFW and on South African home soil. It is a gorgeous ensemble, and we are delighted South Africans will get to see what Mia would have worn to represent the country at the Miss Universe event in Mexico. The past month has been challenging, but Mia has again demonstrated her ability to triumph over any setbacks. We are extremely proud of her."
Le Roux’s national costume showcase will take place on November 30 at 1pm ahead of the exclusive AFI Privé show at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse.
TimesLIVE
‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at Cape Town Fashion Week
Image: AFI/Instagram/Supplied
TimesLIVE
