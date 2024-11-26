Starter: Watermelon and Feta Salad
Ingredients:
Fresh watermelon (cubed)
Feta cheese (crumbled)
Fresh mint leaves
Red onion (thinly sliced)
Lime juice
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
- In a large bowl, combine watermelon cubes, crumbled feta and fresh mint leaves.
- Add thinly sliced red onion.
- Drizzle with lime juice and olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Toss gently and serve chilled.
FESTIVE RECIPES
Fresh out of starters? Here's a feta and watermelon salad to win Xmas dinner
Join us for our weekly foray into the top recipes to try this festive season
Image: Supplied
Starter: Watermelon and Feta Salad
Ingredients:
Fresh watermelon (cubed)
Feta cheese (crumbled)
Fresh mint leaves
Red onion (thinly sliced)
Lime juice
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
Recipe supplied by Kiwi Kookbox.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Get your healthy on with our scrumptious granola recipe
American pie to die for
Lucky Star celebrates Tito Mboweni with a mouthwatering pilchards recipe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos