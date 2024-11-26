Lifestyle

FESTIVE RECIPES

Fresh out of starters? Here's a feta and watermelon salad to win Xmas dinner

Join us for our weekly foray into the top recipes to try this festive season

28 November 2024 - 09:35 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mouthwatering watermelon and feta salad.
Mouthwatering watermelon and feta salad.
Image: Supplied

Starter: Watermelon and Feta Salad 

Ingredients:

Fresh watermelon (cubed)

Feta cheese (crumbled)

Fresh mint leaves

Red onion (thinly sliced)

Lime juice

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

  1. In a large bowl, combine watermelon cubes, crumbled feta and fresh mint leaves.
  2. Add thinly sliced red onion.
  3. Drizzle with lime juice and olive oil.
  4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Toss gently and serve chilled.

Recipe supplied by Kiwi Kookbox.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Get your healthy on with our scrumptious granola recipe

This is a treat for friends who are nursing a newborn baby and those who are not.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

American pie to die for

The United States has been hot news and their Thanksgiving celebration happening next week we take a look at 3 fave American recipes and their origins
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Lucky Star celebrates Tito Mboweni with a mouthwatering pilchards recipe

An easy to follow fish croquettes recipe by Kamogelo Sojane in memory of the king of garlic.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at ... Lifestyle
  2. Nestlé’s bold ambition to empower 10-million young people by 2030 Lifestyle
  3. Fresh out of starters? Here's a feta and watermelon salad to win Xmas dinner Lifestyle
  4. I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in ... Lifestyle
  5. Thrifting 101: top shopping guide for Joburg fashionistas Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dep. Pres. Paul Mashatile keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation ...
SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...