OPINION | Ecological and economic argument to turn Outeniqua steam line into cycling trail

Much of planet Earth is no longer as pristine as it was before the discovery of steam power for transportation two centuries ago.

The persistent pollution of the air that followed, accelerated by burning fossil fuels, has now overwhelmed almost all life on earth, in particular toddlers and the elderly.

To repair the damage caused by extreme weather and retard global warming by quickening the migration from fossil fuels to clean renewable energy requires trillions. Domestic solar-heated water and electricity from PV arrays are effective; but mobility remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

There is a low-cost COP29 Mobility Project we could, and should, initiate immediately to reduce air pollution: turn the defunct Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe tourist steam train line along the Garden Route into a cycle trail.

The old George-to-Knysna railway route could ultimately stretch through to Gqeberha. My proposal carries economic and health benefits, offers an affordable transport option for locals and is green friendly.

It is hard to believe that 50 years ago that few people in South Africa dared to ride a bicycle. Roads, built for motorised vehicles, had become congested and hostile for cyclists and pedestrians. Parents would not risk allowing their children ride to school, choosing instead to ferry them by car, exacerbating the situation.