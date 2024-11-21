Lifestyle

Dye Lab joins the second handmadeAFRICA market

The two-day event is a celebration of African creativity, featuring more than 50 of the continent’s designers

28 November 2024 - 11:21 By Wanted Reporter
Dye Lab.
Image: Supplied

Nigerian label Dye Lab is among a number of designers billed for the second edition of Capitec handmadeAFRICA at Oxford Parks, Rosebank, Johannesburg on November 29 and 30 after its debut at the Nirox Sculpture Park in October. 

The fashion and lifestyle brand experiments with traditional and artisanal techniques to create contemporary clothing, décor and accessories. Specialising in a traditional hand-dyed textile known as Àdìre — a cloth indigenous to the Yoruba people of Nigeria — the label’s signature product is a modern take on the Agbada, a traditional Nigerian garment adapted in whimsical, colourful prints and fun, unconventional details.

Rukky Ladoja founded Dye Lab in 2020 to create a global brand that champions local resources in every aspect of its value chain. Each Dye Lab piece is hand-designed, hand-dyed, and handmade in collaboration with expert artisans.

Dye Lab.
Image: Supplied

On exploring traditional dyeing and artisanal techniques Ladoja said, “Our cultures are all rich with heritage and all heavily intertwined. One thing we have discovered when exploring traditional and artisanal techniques is that almost every African country and culture has its own version of the same concepts; whether it’s the Aso Oke woven cloth in Nigeria vs the Baule Kita woven cloth from Dakar, we are all expressing ourselves similarly, just in different ways and with our own unique techniques. One of our favourite things to do on our travels is discovering the synergies between how we apply our different practices and what is created out of it.

Dye Lab runs a pop-up model with outlets, exhibitions and installations in Accra, Dakar, Kenya, Rwanda, Abidjan, London, Houston, Amsterdam and Geneva.

Capitec handmadeAFRICA is a two-day festive market celebrating African creativity, featuring more than 50 of the continent’s designers — just in time for festive season shopping. The travelling boutique will also offer food from some of South Africa's leading fine-dining institutions in Rosebank’s Oxford Parks, which is positioning itself to be Johannesburg’s new culinary hub.

The brainchild of Lesley Hudson, the owner of Handmade Contemporary, and Garreth van Niekerk, the co-founder of the pioneering Always Welcome South African design collective, Capitec handmadeAFRICA taps into the new wave of African designers with high-quality, handmade collectables spanning fashion, accessories, home décor and artisanal goods. It’s an ideal time to shop for exclusive, unique gifts that celebrate African craftsmanship and creativity, while supporting local artisans.

The Oxford Parks restaurants will bring the best of their culinary offerings to the walkways of the precinct with “street food” versions of their celebrated menus. This is a rare chance to enjoy accessible yet exciting flavours from celebrated chefs and fine establishments.

A line-up of DJs, choirs and a free comedy show will add a touch of cool to the atmosphere, as well as hands-on workshops such as professional gift-wrapping sessions, cocktail demonstrations and personal in-store styling consultations.

Andy Wahloo.
Image: Supplied

Children are also accommodated with a programme that will keep them creatively engaged, giving adults the freedom to explore, shop and socialise. 

Market hours are Friday, 4pm-9pm, and Saturday, 12pm-9pm. Entrance is free but access is controlled. For easy entry and access to underground parking, visitors are encouraged to buy a R100 ticket voucher before the event. Children under the age of 12 don’t need a voucher to gain entry.

Visit Quicket to buy tickets

The online store is at handmadeafrica.store

