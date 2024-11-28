With a multitude of beauty fads and micro trends dominating the 2024 scene, it's hard to keep up with what's next. However, as a year breaking boundaries for how people approach their relationship to beauty it's become important to sift out the bad and embrace new wholesome beauty staples.
Taking the beauty world by storm several trends have changed the way we look at skincare. Marketing manager for Vitaderm Ruan Winter shares five essentials you simply can't leave behind in 2024.
Five skincare trends of 2024 we are not leaving behind
From skinimalism to squalane, here's the tea on this year's top additions to beauty routines
SKINIMALISM
The minimalist approach to skincare continued to dominate. People embraced simpler routines with fewer, high-quality products. The focus was on understanding what their skin truly needed and sticking to it. Look for products with vitamins A, B3, B5, C, and E to restore skin health with minimal fuss.
HORMONAL SKINCARE
As we have a deeper understanding of how hormones affect our skin, products specifically formulated to address hormonal acne and changes during different life stages have become more popular.
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SKINCARE
Products that calm and soothe irritated skin are gaining popularity. Ingredients like niacinamide and Centella Asiatica, known for their soothing properties, have become skincare essentials.
SQUALANE
This hydrating hero continued to shine in the skincare world, known for its ability to lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. Vitaderm’s Lipid Complex and Tissue Repair Complex skin oils contain hemi-squalane, which supports barrier function and locks in skin moisture. These formulations enhance skin’s elasticity and provide deep hydration, contributing to a youthful appearance.
PERSONALISATION
The merging of beauty and technology led to personalised skincare routines, with brands using AI to recommend products based on individual skin needs. Vitaderm’s range offers a variety of targeted treatments, like its Brightening Treatment Cream, tailored to address specific skin concerns such as uneven pigmentation.
