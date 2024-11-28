Lifestyle

Five skincare trends of 2024 we are not leaving behind

From skinimalism to squalane, here's the tea on this year's top additions to beauty routines

28 November 2024 - 15:48 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lisa of Blackpink fame is one of many celebs known for her take on Korean beauty trends like skinimalism.
Lisa of Blackpink fame is one of many celebs known for her take on Korean beauty trends like skinimalism.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

With a multitude of beauty fads and micro trends dominating the 2024 scene, it's hard to keep up with what's next. However, as a year breaking boundaries for how people approach their relationship to beauty it's become important to sift out the bad and embrace new wholesome beauty staples.

Taking the beauty world by storm several trends have changed the way we look at skincare. Marketing manager for Vitaderm Ruan Winter shares five essentials you simply can't leave behind in 2024.

SKINIMALISM

The minimalist approach to skincare continued to dominate. People embraced simpler routines with fewer, high-quality products. The focus was on understanding what their skin truly needed and sticking to it. Look for products with vitamins A, B3, B5, C, and E to restore skin health with minimal fuss.

HORMONAL SKINCARE

As we have a deeper understanding of how hormones affect our skin, products specifically formulated to address hormonal acne and changes during different life stages have become more popular. 

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SKINCARE

Products that calm and soothe irritated skin are gaining popularity. Ingredients like niacinamide and Centella Asiatica, known for their soothing properties, have become skincare essentials. 

SQUALANE

This hydrating hero continued to shine in the skincare world, known for its ability to lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. Vitaderm’s Lipid Complex and Tissue Repair Complex skin oils contain hemi-squalane, which supports barrier function and locks in skin moisture. These formulations enhance skin’s elasticity and provide deep hydration, contributing to a youthful appearance.

PERSONALISATION

The merging of beauty and technology led to personalised skincare routines, with brands using AI to recommend products based on individual skin needs. Vitaderm’s range offers a variety of targeted treatments, like its Brightening Treatment Cream, tailored to address specific skin concerns such as uneven pigmentation.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare

As Dove Men+Care's new champion for mental and holistic health, we get tips from the formidable Springbok
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Carol Ofori gives us six winter beauty tips to keep you looking radiant

No stranger to making lasting impressions, the award-winning author and broadcaster shows us how she keeps her glow in the chilly season
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Skincare experts warn against latest baking soda beauty trend

A homemade mask you can make with ingredients from your pantry
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Countless hours of craftsmanship’: Mia le Roux to unveil national costume at ... Lifestyle
  2. Nestlé’s bold ambition to empower 10-million young people by 2030 Lifestyle
  3. Fresh out of starters? Here's a feta and watermelon salad to win Xmas dinner Lifestyle
  4. I wouldn’t let my daughter do Miss Universe as long as this organisation is in ... Lifestyle
  5. Thrifting 101: top shopping guide for Joburg fashionistas Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dep. Pres. Paul Mashatile keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation ...
SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...