Nestlé’s bold ambition to empower 10-million young people by 2030

In November 2024, Nestlé celebrated Africa YOUth Day, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young people across the continent.

Themed “One Africa, One YOUTH: Opportunities at Nestlé”, this event highlighted the Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative focused on employment, agripreneurship and entrepreneurship.

Nestlé’s Africa markets — Central and West Africa, East and Southern Africa and North Africa (part of Middle East and North Africa region) — hosted a joint hybrid celebration, with watch parties in Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and SA, inspiring youth in both rural and urban areas.

This celebration is part of a bold ambition to help 10-million young people worldwide access economic opportunities by 2030, positioning them as the entrepreneurs, innovators and regenerative farmers of the future.

The Africa YOUth Day celebration was a dynamic event that leveraged innovative virtual tools, including the vFairs platform — a virtual event platform enabling interactive, real-time participation through live streams, chat rooms and networking spaces, providing a seamless connection across Africa.