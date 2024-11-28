SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure in ‘Moana 2’

Spotlight has an overflowing bouquet of cinema releases this week, from the musical fantasy adventure Moana 2 to a Hugh Grant horror and a post-apocalyptic action-packed thriller.
Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure with higher stakes when Moana receives an unexpected call from her ancestors and embarks on a new quest to the far away seas of Oceania. Moana 2 returns with voice cast members Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Nicole Scherzinger. The movie — at cinemas, 3D and IMX — is delightful, cheerful and suspenseful for viewers of all ages.
Spooky season is doing overtime with the release of a horror thriller centred on two young Mormon missionaries who become ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in Heretic after accidentally knocking on the door of the diabolical Mr Reed. To make it out alive, they must turn to their faith. Spine-chilling and thought-provoking with Grant showcasing his versatility as an actor. On at cinemas.
From director George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau, The Banker) comes the post-apocalyptic movie Elevation about a group of survivors who have taken refuge in mountains, away from giant human-eating creatures. When life-saving supplies run low they have no choice but to enter the harrowing danger zone. However, nobody is going down without an action-packed fight. On at cinemas and starring Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson.
